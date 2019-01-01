Abdallah Mubiru reveals why Uganda struggled against Kenya

The tactician admits the Harambee Stars had the advantage by playing long balls but was pleased with his defenders for dealing with them

head coach Abdallah Mubiru has admitted his charges found it hard to deal with long balls by in a friendly game played last Sunday.

The Cranes took a deserved lead in the 23rd minute courtesy of Emmanuel Okwi before Kenneth Muguna made it even in the 52nd minute.

The interim Uganda coach admits his team could have suffered a defeat following a flurry of attacks from their hosts but is happy with the way the defenders played.

"This was a game of two halves, we dominated in the first half but struggled in the second one," Mubiru told Goal on Tuesday.

"Kenyans played long balls at times which gave us problems, we could not cope with them.

"However, I am happy with my defenders, they gave absolutely everything to ensure they deal with those long balls. In the second half, the pressure was on us but I am happy we managed to get a draw which is good for us."

Mubiru has also lauded youngster Allan Okello for his display despite facing a more experienced side.

Article continues below

"He [Okello] is developing well, his level of commitment was good and we are happy to have him. The contribution the youngster made was important for us, he played maturely. Okello will be vital for us in the future, he is a talented player," Mubiru concluded.

Uganda was using the match to prepare for the Chan qualifier against Burundi.