Uganda 5-0 Kenya: Cubs humiliate Junior Stars in five-goal Cecafa U17 rout

The Oliver Page-coached side have suffered a huge loss in their second Group B match of the regional competition

roared to an emphatic 5-0 win against in a Cecafa U17 Championships match played at the Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu, Rwanda on Wednesday.

The Junior Stars under coach Oliver Page maintained their starting eleven from their opening match against Ethiopia which ended 2-2, with Alvis Odari once again starting in goal shielded by captain James Gachago, Harun Mursal, Hamisi Omar, Ryan Weasley, and Umar Rajab.

In the midfield, Page picked Kevin Wangaya, Khamis Nyale, and Silas Maloba while Baron Oketch and Ken Kyalo were handed the honours to search for the goals.

However, it was Uganda who mastered the pitch well and threatened from the onset and it was no surprise when hat-trick hero Oscar Mawa scored the opener in the 7th minute after completing a well-laid pass from Travis Mutyaba.

Uganda went into the half-time break enjoying a 1-0 lead and on resumption, they continued to trouble the Junior Stars and in the 50th minute Mawa made it 2-0 from a well-taken shot from outside the box.

Mawa then completed his hat-trick just four minutes later, this time side-stepping past the Kenyan defence to beat keeper Odari with a low strike.

Uganda were 4-0 up in the 78th minute as Mutyaba wrote his name on the scoring sheet after overpowering the Junior Stars defenders to head home after a corner-kick, and the win was wrapped up in style after second-half substitute Ronald Madoi scored the fifth goal with five minutes left to the final whistle.

Kenya started the tournament with a 2-2 draw against Ethiopia with captain Gachago notching the opener in the 13th minute before Ethiopia levelled matters in the 60th minute through Bereket Jiru.

Rajab Umar would however stab home what seemed like the winner in the 86th minute off a long throw by Khamis Nyale; not until a last gasp equaliser from the penalty spot, one that virtually was the last kick of the match.

Hosts Rwanda are in Group A alongside Eritrea and South Sudan while Group C has Sudan, Djibouti, and .

The U17 players were largely picked from the side that reached the final last year and a number were selected from a pool of players who were scouted in an exercise that took two weeks before the squad was assembled.