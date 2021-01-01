UEFA Women's Champions League draw: Barcelona to face Man City, Lyon set to take on PSG

The European champions will likely take on a familiar foe after four of the strongest clubs left in the competition were drawn in the same half

European champions Lyon are set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League, while Manchester City take on Barcelona.

PSG's place in the last eight is not yet confirmed, but they are 5-0 up from the first leg of their last-16 tie against Sparta Praha and in a comfortable position to make it through to the next round. The winner of that potentially all-French tie will then take on either Man City or Barcelona in the semi-finals.

In the other half of the draw, Chelsea play Wolfsburg in a tie that will see Pernille Harder, last year's Goal 50 winner and the most expensive women's footballer of all time, face her former club.

The final quarter-final pits Swedish side Rosengard against Bayern Munich, who currently top the Frauen-Bundesliga table. Both are looking to reach the semi-finals for just the second time.

When will the ties be played?

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played on March 23 and 24, with the second legs to follow a week later, across March 31 and April 1. The one outstanding last-16 game, the second leg of PSG's clash with Sparta, will be played on March 17.

The semi-finals will then take place on April 24 and 25, and May 1 and 2, before the final is played in Gothenburg on May 16.

Who are the favourites?

Winners of the Champions League title for the last five years, Lyon are the favourites to go all the way once again this year, despite some close matches with Juventus and Brondby in the previous two rounds.

As for the main challengers, PSG have beaten their biggest rivals already this season and are giving the French champions one of the toughest title races of recent years this season.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are flying at the top of the Primera Division in Spain and are looking very strong this year, while both Man City and Chelsea have built squads capable of competing for the biggest trophy in Europe.

Last year's runners-up, Wolfsburg are having a difficult year. After Harder's departure in the summer, they have suffered many key injuries and could concede their league title to Bayern Munich for the first time since 2016.

What is the full draw?

Quarter-finals: Bayern Munich vs Rosengard, Sparta Praha/PSG vs Lyon, Barcelona vs Manchester City, Chelsea vs Wolfsburg

Semi-finals: Sparta Praha/PSG or Lyon vs Barcelona or Manchester City, Bayern Munich or Rosengard vs Chelsea or Wolfsburg

