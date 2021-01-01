UEFA confirms Lahoz as referee for Champions League final between Chelsea and Man City

The Spaniard has clashed with his compatriot Pep Guardiola on multiple occasions in the competition

UEFA has announced that Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz will referee the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea.

The 44-year-old Spaniard will take charge of his first Champions League final, having officiated six games in the competition this season.

UEFA also announced that Clement Turpin will referee the Europa League final between Villarreal and Manchester United.

The full officiating teams

Champions League final

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (Spain)

Assistants: Pau Cebrian Devis, Roberto Diaz Perez del Palomar (both Spain)

Fourth official: Carlos del Cerro Grande (Spain)

VAR: Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez (Spain)

VAR Assistants: Juan Martínez Munuera, Inigo Prieto Lopez de Cerain (both Spain), Pawel Gil (Poland)

Europa League final

Referee: Clement Turpin (France)

Assistants: Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore (both France)

Fourth official: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia)

VAR: Francois Letexier (France)

VAR Assistants: Jerome Brisard, Benjamin Pages (both France), Paulus van Boekel (Netherlands)

Pep's history with Lahoz

One man who may not be excited to see Lahoz take charge of the Champions League final is City boss Pep Guardiola, who has had multiple run-ins with the referee over the years.

Guardiola was incensed in 2017 when Lahoz awarded Sergio Aguero a yellow card for simulation against Monaco when replays showed the Argentine should have likely been given a penalty.

The following season Lahoz sent Guardiola to the stands for protesting after a Leroy Sane goal was disallowed in City's quarter-final second leg defeat against Liverpool.

Asked why he was sent off after the game, Guardiola said: "I said it [Sane's effort] was a goal. I didn't insult him, I was polite, I was correct. But Mateu Lahoz is a special guy, he likes to be different, he likes to be special."

"I know what happened in Monaco last season, at 1-1, with an incredible penalty from Sergio Aguero," Guardiola added.

"He's special. When everybody sees things, he likes to decide the opposite. I didn't say any wrong word."

