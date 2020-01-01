Uchenna Kanu: Sevilla snap up NAIA-All America all-time top-scorer

The Nigerian youngster has left the United States of America to secure her first professional contract, teaming up with the Red and Whites

Spanish Primera Iberdrola side have announced the signing of Uchenna Kanu until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old was the NAIA Women's Player of the Year 2019 following a record-breaking year in the United States, having emerged the all-time top-scorer with 157 goals and 366 points.



Kanu was also the top scorer when won 2019 Wafu Women's Cup and starred at the 2019 Women's World Cup as the country reached the Round of 16 for the first time since 1999.

In her quest for more professional experience, the Nigerian has left the United States after her graduation with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sports Management to join Cristian Toro's ladies.

Speaking to the media, Kanu said: "I am very happy to reach a great club like Sevilla FC, which has a great history."

On completing her switch, she becomes the second Nigerian at the club after Toni Payne, and will also be the seventh Nigerian playing in the Spanish top-flight. She will wear jersey number 19.

Sevilla are 11th on the Primera Iberdrola log with 18 points after 17 games and will hope the signing of the 2019 African Women's Player of the Year nominee will see them finish on a high this term.



Kanu could make her debut for her new club, who have won once in their last six games when they take on Asisat Oshoala's on Saturday.