U20 World Cup

U20 World Cup 2019: Draw Pairs Nigeria with USA, Ukraine and Qatar

The seven-time African champions have been handed a dicey group in the preliminary stages of the 2019 U20 World Cup to be staged in Poland

Nigeria will face the USA, Ukraine and in Group D of the preliminary round of the 2019 U20 Fifa World Cup.

The draw ceremony took place on Sunday evening at the Gdynia Arena, Poland with Fifa legends Bebeto and Fernando Couto assisting.

Hosts Poland got zoned in Group A against Colombia, Tahiti and the Junior Terranga Lions of Senegal.

South Africa’s Amajita were landed in a veritable 'Group of Death' where they will be facing Argentina, Portugal, Korea Republic in Group F.

Reigning African champions Mali were handed a tricky pool in the draw, having been bracketed with France, Saudi Arabia and Panama in Group E.

Nigeria begin their campaign against Qatar on May 24 at the Stadion Miejski w Tychach, Tychy

