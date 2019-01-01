U20 World Cup 2019 draw: Draw date, time, teams & all you need to know

The group stage of the 22nd edition of the U20 World Cup will be decided on Sunday ahead of next summer's tournament taking place in Poland

The draw to determine the group stage of the U20 World Cup to be held next summer is set to take place on Sunday, February 27, with all the qualified teams having been confirmed.

won the rights to host the tournament, which will be the first time that they are to do so, and the third time that a European nation will act as hosts.

Defending champions will not be available to defend their title. Goal brings you everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When will the U20 World Cup 2019 draw take place?

The draw will take place on Sunday, February 24 at 17.30 CET and will be held at Gdynia Arena, Poland.

How to watch the U20 World Cup 2019 draw

Viewers in the United States are able to watch the draw on FS2 in English, while Telemundo and Universo will televise the draw in Spanish.

A live stream will also be available on the FIFA's official YouTube channel.

How does the 2019 U20 World Cup draw work?

Teams will be drawn into six groups of four from four pots. Poland, as host country, is automatically placed into position A1 in Pot 1, and no group is allowed to contain more than one team from each confederation.

The remaining teams were seeded into their respective pots based on their results in the last five FIFA U-20 World Cups (more recent tournaments weighted more heavily), with bonus points awarded to confederation champions.

Following the six group stages, the top-two finishing teams will automatically progress to the knockout phase of the tournament alongside the four best third-placed teams. From then on, the round of 16 will then be played, following the semi-final, final and third-place play-off fixture.

The final of the U20 World Cup will be held at the Stadion Widzewa, Łodz on June 15.

When does the 2019 U20 World Cup start?

The tournament will begin on May 23, 2019 and end on June 15, 2019 and will be held across six venues in Poland.

Which teams have qualified for the 2019 U20 World Cup?

AFC (four teams):









CAF (four teams):

Mali







CONCACAF (four teams):





United States

Honduras

CONMEBOL (four teams):









OFC (two teams):

New Zealand

Tahiti

UEFA (six teams):