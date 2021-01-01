Twumasi: Ghana winger on target as Hannover 96 register valuable away win

The 26-year-old made the most of his substitute appearance in the Bundesliga 2 on Sunday

attacker Patrick Twumasi was among the scorers as 96 registered a 5-2 away win over in the 2 on Sunday.

On his 10th substitute appearance of the season, the winger boosted his push for a place in Kenan Kocak’s starting XI with his third goal of the term, to ensure three points for his side at Max-Morlock-Stadion.

The game was his 13th appearance for the German side since sealing a transfer from Spansih fold Deportivo in September last year.

The win has taken Hannover to sixth on the league table, sixth places above Nurnberg.

Marvin Ducksch put the visitors in front in the match week 17 fixture in the 19th minute, converting a penalty after referee Florian Lechner pointed to the spot.

Five minutes later, Timo Hubers made it 2-0 for the Reds after some good work by Domink Kaiser to set up the goal.

The hosts, however, would not receive two blows without launching a punch of their own, with Manuel Schaffler finding the back of the net to halve the deficit in the 35th minute.

After the half-time break, Valmir Sulejmani set up international Genki Haraguchi, who made no mistake with his final effort to restore Nurnberg’s two-goal cushion in the 58th minute.

Sulejmani then made way for Twumasi in the 65th minute before Florent Muslija netted to make it 4-1 for the Reds in the 72nd minute.

Four minutes to full-time, the Ghana winger made his presence count with a cool finish to peg the score at 5-1.

The hosts, however, did not give up despite falling heavily behind. A minute to full-time, their resilience was rewarded with a consolation goal as Johannes Geis’ effort beat goalkeeper Michael Esser.

Twumasi will be hoping to be rewarded with a starting spot when his side face Karlsruher in their next Bundesliga 2 fixture.

The winger also has hopes of earning the attention of Ghana coach CK Akonnor, having been left in the international wilderness since earning a call-up for a 2022 qualifying matches against and Sao Tome and Principe in 2019.