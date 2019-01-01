Two wins out of two, a great improvement for AFC Leopards – Casa Mbungo

The Ingwe coach is impressed with the team’s recent run of results as they move second on the 18-team table with seven points

AFC coach Casa Mbungo claims he has seen a great improvement in the team after their recent win in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Ingwe roared to a 4-0 win over Sugar on Saturday, a huge result after they had edged out big-spending Wazito FC 1-0 the previous weekend, to move second on the 18-team table on seven points from four matches.

Rwandese coach Mbungo now says his side are picking up well and has warned the players against complacency.

“We have now won two matches in a row and it is a great achievement considering the way we started the season,” Mbungo told reporters after their match against Chemelil Sugar.

“All I want now from my players is to keep calm and continue to play like they are doing. We want to build on by keeping consistency run and this way, we will have a good season.”

Ingwe started the season on a low note, collecting a single point from their opening two games, against Kakamega and .

However, a goal from new signing John Makwatta handed them a much-needed win against Wazito and it seems Leopards have their claws back.

A ruthless performance against the bottom side Chemelil ensured they emerge 4-0 victors claiming their seventh point in the process.

“Our start to the season was very poor because we had new players in the squad and they are yet to gel together,” Mbungo continued.

“As I said before, I am giving the players time to keep training together and also familiarise themselves playing together. It is something we are working on and if you looked at our game against Chemelil, you could notice, the cohesion in the team is now building.”

They will next face at Awendo Green Stadium.