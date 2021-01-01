'Two weeks is short but...' - Zoo FC's Iswekha after FKF Premier League resumption

The tactician has, however, exuded confidence his charges will get off the bottom of the table

Zoo FC coach Herman Iswekha is a little disappointed with the time teams have been given to prepare ahead of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League's resumption.

The Kenyan top-tier received the green light to resume last Saturday by President Uhuru Kenyatta after suspending all sport on March 26 as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa went on to give the teams two weeks to prepare after announcing the league will resume on May 12.

The former striker believes the time is short but promised to give the best to ensure they are in a good condition to hit the ground running.

"It was a theme of joy when we were given a chance to play again because it is what we love and it is our livelihood as well," Iswekha told Goal on Monday.

"My only disappointment is the time given to prepare the players; I felt it is short because we have not been training at all. So getting the players physically fit and ready for matches is a tall order.

"Not only Zoo but the other teams as well; but we will give our best, like on my side I have already communicated the players to report for training from today [Monday] at 15:00.

The tactician went on to explain why he is optimistic the Tea Leaves Farmers have every chance to get out of the relegation zone.

"When the season started, we did not have an opportunity to start with the rest," Iswekha continued.

"We had tough times trying to play catch-up matches with more prepared teams. But this time around it is different since no team has been training. The ground is level for us and our opponents.

"The advantage I have right now is that I have my first 11, which I did not have when we started, and I managed to rectify parts where we were struggling. So we will start on a high and surge upwards on the table."

The bottom-placed Zoo are on just eight points from the 14 matches they have played. They have managed to get a single win, five draws and eight losses, scoring as many goals in the process and conceding 20.