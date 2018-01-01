Two changes in Mathare United squad to face Ulinzi Stars in a league match

Job Ochieng is serving his last match of the two-game suspension

Francis Kimanzi has made two changes in Mathare United squad to face Ulinzi Stars in a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

John Mwangi replaces Chris Ochieng’ in the squad that beat Nzoia Sugar 3-1 last time out. Martin Ongori has been listed in the defense.

Job Ochieng’, who was sent off against Chemelil Sugar in the season opener, is serving his last match of the two-game suspension.

Full Squad; Goalkeepers: Emmanuel Otieno, David Okello; Defenders: Martin Ongori, Andrew Juma, Johnstone Omurwa, James Situma, David Owino; Midfielders: Arnold Onyango, Roy Okal, Chrispin Oduor, Ahmed Ahmad, Cliff Nyakeya, Kevin Kimani, Daniel Mwaura, James Kinyanjui, John Mwangi; Forwards: Klinsman Omulanga and Clifford Alwanga.