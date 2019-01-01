Live Scores
'Two champions, one trophy' - Twitter reacts to final day title drama between Man City and Liverpool

Getty Images
Despite their win against Wolves at Anfield, City’s win over Brighton crushed Jurgen Klopp’s side's title dreams

Fans are pleased with how the Premier League title race went down to the wire with the two closest rivals Manchester City and Liverpool grabbing comfortable wins.

Following Glenn Murray's opener for Brighton at the Amex Stadium, Manchester City bounced back from a goal down to lift their second consecutive league title, thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan.

Sadio Mane's double was not enough to secure Liverpool's first Premier League crown since 1990 as the Reds defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Anfield, but it secured a club-record 97 points in a single-league season.

The gap between champions City and Jurgen Klopp's men was just a point and football enthusiasts are thrilled with how the title fight played out over the course of the last few months.

