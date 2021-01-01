Twitter reacts as Rohr invites Musa ahead of Onuachu for Nigeria's Afcon qualifiers

Reactions keep coming in after the invitation of the Super Eagles captain at the expense of the in-form forward

Nigeria national team fans have reacted to Gernot Rohr’s squad selections for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

The three-time African champions will take on the Squirrels at Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo on March 27 before facing the Crocodiles three days later at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The German tactician has included Ahmed Musa in his squad despite being without a club since leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in October.

The forward made a frantic effort to secure a club in January and came close to joining Premier League side West Bromwich Albion but a deal failed to materialize.

The fleet-footed winger has been a consistent performer for Nigeria and has rescued the Super Eagles from defeats on a number of occasions.

Rohr, meanwhile, has surprisingly left out Genk forward Paul Onuachu from his 24-man squad with the player only making the standby list.

The lanky attacker has bagged 26 goals and provided two assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this season.

The forward has struggled to replicate his eye-catching club performances with the Super Eagles in the past, having only scored one goal since he made his debut in 2019.

Fans have taken to social media to express their feelings with many of them, blasting the 67-year-old for his decisions.

Ahmed Musa made the list but Paul Onuachu is on standby



Rohr is on a roll! — ❤️The~Empress™❤️ (@MzMary_Cathryn) March 9, 2021

A certain Ndifreke Effiong is in top form at the moment in the domestic league but Ahmed Musa that is without club and much older is preferred.



How did we get here 🤦 pic.twitter.com/Q8f6bKhT36 — 𝐀𝐤𝐰𝐚 𝐈𝐛𝐨𝐦 First 𝐋𝐚𝐝𝐲 Of Sports 💯 (@simplykemkem) March 9, 2021

Musa Ohhh 🙄🙄🙄 All of a sudden fitness is no longer a criteria for the @NGSuperEagles https://t.co/u04jg2kdgT — C7# (@Supereaglescomp) March 9, 2021

Olise is the only thing that excites me about this list . Musa in is a shocker !!!! Shehu Abdullahi in is a shame !!! Really not happy with this list at all pic.twitter.com/mOxrytBILC — akintesegun (@Naijafootball2) March 9, 2021

Paul Onuachu have scored 25goals in 29 League games for GENK making him the most inform Nigeria player in the world while Musa without a club for months gets invited to play just 2games??



Rohr is as confused as those in charge of football in Nigeria. Joke of a coach. Nonsense. https://t.co/tNFH9iYQPU — Laba Laba Master 🦋🦋🦋 (@Buchi_Laba) March 9, 2021

I think Rohr goofed in not inviting Paul Onuachu to the team. Paul is one of the most in-form Nigerian player in the world with 25 goals this season. Should have been rewarded with a call-up, even if he isn’t going to be used. — Godwin D’ Pundit™⚽ (@GodwinOdiko) March 9, 2021

Agreed no list is perfect but this one is so questionable. No one will ever justify Onuachu with 25 goals blackout on standby list, while Osimeh who just came back from injury, Sadiq spain div 2, musa clubless, kalu 4 goals all season etc

No matter what, Onuachu deserve better — Chelsea Man 💙💙💙💙💙📘 (@kayodesuberu) March 9, 2021

Clubless Ahmed Musa made the list

Onuachu one of the hottest strikers in Europe didn’t make the list



I am struggling to understand 🤦🏿‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/3WFW8q5ZbP — Sarafina Napoleon (@FinaNapoleon) March 9, 2021

Paul Onuachu have more goals than messi and Ronaldo this season but Rohr snubbed him to call up Musa who Doesn't have a Club for the past Months.



Oluwa wetin dey Occur? pic.twitter.com/mrpNONzHkn — ozone (@OZONEOFAFRICA) March 9, 2021