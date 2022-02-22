Twitter explodes with debate after Samuel Eto'o's claims about Okocha and Ronaldinho
In a recent interview, Samuel Eto’o revealed ex-Super Eagles player Augustine ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha did not receive the recognition he deserved as a football player.
The former Cameroonian international, who was recently elected to the Fecafoot presidency, claimed Okocha was just as good as Ronaldinho but did not get his due recognition as he was an African player.
Eto’o’s comment has triggered a lot of debate on social media, with fans either supporting Eto’o or, like these fans, rubbishing his claims:
On the other side of the argument however, are football fans who resonated with Eto’o’s thoughts and think Okocha was one of the best in the world during his time:
Editors' Picks
With these claims and counter-arguments, where do you stand? Do you think Samuel Eto’o is right? Or is it a case of Africanism taken a bit too far? Drop your comments below and join the debate.