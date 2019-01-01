Tuyisenge's agent: Yanga SC must triple Gor Mahia striker's salary

The K’Ogalo striker's agent reveals what the Tanzanian giants should do to lure his player from the Kenyan champions

Football agent Patrick Gakumba believes striker Jacques Tuyisenge should cash in if he joins Yanga SC of .

The Rwandan captain, who is currently the leading striker for the Kenyan champions, has been the subject of transfer interest since the start of the season. Yanga SC rivals Simba SC and DR Congo side, AS Vita are among the clubs linked for his services.

In recent weeks, Yanga have emerged as the club keen to lure the striker from K’Ogalo and they have reportedly been engaging Gakumba over a possible switch.

“During our recent talks, I asked them to triple his (Tuyisenge), salary and also give him a good sign on fee. This is because soo many clubs are still keen to sign the player and it is good for Yanga to pay him what he wants,” Kasumba is quoted by Tanzanian newspaper Spoti Extra.

“I know the money we are asking for sounds to be a huge figure but that is what fits Tuyisenge considering his good job on the field that has triggered many clubs in Africa and Europe to yawn for his signature.”

Meanwhile, Tuyisenge is struggling with an injury and he could miss the Kenyan Premier League ( ) fixture against Sugar on Wednesday.

“Goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch is sick, Jacques Tuyisenge has an ankle problem, same as defenders Charles Momanyi and Shafik Batambuze, while Shaban Odhoji is also struggling,” Oktay told Goal ahead of the fixture.

Gor Mahia are currently leading the 18-team KPL table on 60 points, seven less than second-placed .