Tuyisenge injury concern as APR ready for Gor Mahia in Caf Champions League

The 29-year-old striker could miss a reunion with his former teammates as he is struggling with a knee injury

Armee Patriotique Rwandaise FC (APR) have confirmed striker Jacques Tuyisenge is doubtful to face former club in the Caf on November 28.

According to APR coach Mohamad Adil Erradi, Tuyisenge, who returned to the Rwandan club after ending his stay with Petro Atletico of Angola, is recovering well and could be available for the match set for Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo.

“We are in good shape [apart from Tuyisenge injury], and every player is focused on winning the first leg against Gor Mahia,” Erradi is quoted by New Times. “Hopefully, we can go for the second leg with a good lead.”

Should he start, the 29-year-old striker will be making his debut for APR after joining the army side in the last transfer window as a free agent. The striker has experience in the competition and will be aiming at helping the administrative side advance.

In , Tuyisenge is highly rated after helping K'Ogalo to back-to-back league titles. He joined in 2016 and left three seasons later, having scored 50 goals in the process, and as such Gor Mahia will have to deal with him to avoid getting eliminated early.

The last meeting between the two sides was in 2008 when Gor Mahia won the FKF to qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.

They were paired against the Army who had also won the Rwandan Cup and in the first leg played in Kenya, the Rwandan outfit managed to get a 1-0 win and going back to Kigali, they multiplied their efforts in front of the home fans and won the game 5-0 to advance 6-0 on aggregate.

Gor Mahia have never qualified for the group stage of the Caf Champions League despite dominating the Kenyan footballing scene. They have often stumbled at the final hurdle and Kenyans hope it will be different this time around.

It is the same case with APR - they have dominated their game in Rwanda but it has not been the same case at continental level.

They have never made it to the group stage of the Champions League either.