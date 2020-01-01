Tuyisenge: Ex-Gor Mahia striker parts ways with Petro Atletico

The striker confirmed his exit from the team he joined in 2019 from the Kenyan Premier League giants

The Rwandan has confirmed he will not be part of Os Tricolores for the 2020/21 Girabola campaign.

The Rwandan has confirmed he will not be part of Os Tricolores for the 2020/21 Girabola campaign.

"I feel very grateful to have had an opportunity to be part of the Petro de Luanda family," Tuyisenge posted on his official Facebook page on Monday, August 24.

"It has been a great experience with you all. Thank you for giving me the chance to fulfil my potential here. I wish you the best in this continuing journey."

The striker left K'Ogalo for Angola in 2019, after helping the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side win three league titles during his three-year stint.

Despite his exit, the Rwandan international affirmed K'Ogalo will remain part of his history as he leaves to join Angolan side Petro Atletico. Tuyisenge arrived at Gor Mahia in January 2016 and became a regular goalscorer for the giants.

He managed to score 50 goals for the team and was one of the best strikers in the division.

Tuyisenge has already been linked to the Mainland League where, reportedly, champions Simba SC, their bitter rivals Yanga SC and Azam FC are interested in his services.

Coincidentally, his former team Gor Mahia are hunting the services of his teammate in the national team, Patrick Sibomana.

K'Ogalo recently lost Boniface Omondi to Wazito FC and are desperate to replace him in preparation for the 2020/21 season which includes continental and domestic assignments. The Rwandan international is seen as the player who can help improve the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side.

"Sibomana has accepted to join Gor Mahia but he just needs some assurances, most of which are financial," a source close to the club told Goal.

"He has experience of playing in continental games, he is also talented and competitive. We all know Gor Mahia will be playing in the [Caf] and a player like him is needed to bolster the squad.

"If everything goes according to plan, he will be confirmed before the end of August or early September."

Sibomana was among the 14 players released by Young Africans SC (Yanga SC) after the end of the 2019/20 season.

The 24-year-old had scored six goals in the Tanzania Mainland League in favour of the 27-time league champions, but his contract was not extended as Timu ya Wananchi felt they needed a better player in the offensive position.