Tuyisenge: APR Rwanda confirm striker's arrival after Petro Atletico exit

The striker will now be part of the Army for the next two seasons after sealing a two-year deal

Armee Patriotique Rwandaise (APR Rwanda) FC have confirmed the arrival of striker Jacques Tuyisenge.

The striker was a free agent after parting ways with Angolan side Petro Atletico a couple of weeks ago. The club has now unveiled the player who will be playing for them in the next two seasons.

"APR FC have officially announced the signing of Amavubi national team striker Jacques Tuyisenge, after his exit from Angola's Petro Atletico de Luanda where he played for one year," the club confirmed on their official website.

"The 29-year-old Jacques Tuyisenge has performed well for local teams in Rwanda, at Etincelles FC, Kiyovu Sports, Police FC, and outside Rwanda at FC and Angola's Petro Atletico de Luanda.

BREAKING NEWS: Jacques Tuyisenge ni umukinnyi wa APR FC https://t.co/pCSTvzP4cE pic.twitter.com/qs2z1FSTWa — APR FC OFFICIAL (@aprfcofficial3) September 18, 2020

"He has signed a two-year contract with the team."

On August 24, the Rwandan attacker confirmed he was not going to be part of Os Tricolores for the 2020/21 Girabola campaign.

"I feel very grateful to have had an opportunity to be part of the Petro de Luanda family," Tuyisenge posted on his official Facebook page.

"It has been a great experience with you all. Thank you for giving me the chance to fulfil my potential here. I wish you the best in this continuing journey."

The striker left K'Ogalo for Angola in 2019, after helping the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side win three league titles during his three-year stint with the club.

Despite his exit, the Rwandan international affirmed K'Ogalo will remain part of his history as he left to join Atletico. Tuyisenge arrived at Gor Mahia in January 2016 and became a regular goalscorer for the giants.

He managed to score 50 goals for the team and was one of the best strikers in the division.