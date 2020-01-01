Tusker's Ruaraka Sports Ground undergoes renovation

The sporting facility has been criticised before for its poor state and the organisers have now moved to improve it

Ruaraka Sports Ground is undergoing renovation in readiness for the next Kenyan Premier League ( ) actions.

The Nairobi Sports ground is home to and this is the second phase of renovation it is experiencing in 15 months after similar actions in March 2019.

The ground has been unused since the suspension of the KPL matches in March following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

More teams

It is not clear whether it will host any more matches in the 2019/20 season given the fact Football Federation (FKF) moved to cancel the league and award the championship to .

The move has been protested already by the league managers, KPL management, who accused the FKF of rushing to conclude the league when there could be enough time to play the remaining matches.

The poor state of its ground has always attracted criticism from sports personalities and coaches, but it seems the organisers are now planning to improve the facility.

“Well, to be honest, I would not keep my sheep or cattle on this pitch it is the worst of all the pitches I have seen in my life. But that is football you have to get used to it and play,” Stewart Hall, Wazito FC head coach said in February after his side and Tusker clashed in a top-tier match.

Almost the same sentiments had been shared by the Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula in January concerning the state of Ruaraka and whether it was right for the KPL to allow it host matches.

“I don’t know what KPL are waiting for or have been waiting for, Ruaraka ground should be banned from hosting matches,” Shimanyula told Goal in an earlier interview.

“The state of the playing surface is unbearable and does not offer the fans who turn out to watch their teams enjoy the game, a team cannot string even two passes because the ball is bouncing.

“The pitch does not pass the taste of time and should be banned, I have seen players get injured while playing at the venue but KPL is not taking note. It is the worse pitch we have currently in the country and I suggest Tusker should be ordered to get an alternative home ground for the remaining league matches.

“It is a pity KPL can still afford to air live matches from the stadium, what kind of marketing is that? it shows you even some pitches in the country are not in good condition and we then go-ahead to air matches from such a venue.”

Ruaraka has sometimes been allowed to host National Super League (NSL) matches, especially when Camp Toyoyo is not available for use by the Nairobi-based teams.