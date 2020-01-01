Tusker’s Ruaraka is a pitch to graze cows and should be banned by KPL – Shimanyula

The Kakamega boss calls on league managers to ban the venue from hosting matches saying it does not meet the standards

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has called on Kenyan Premier League ( ) to ban Ruaraka grounds from hosting league matches.

The Kakamega boss has labelled the playing surface of the venue situated few metres away from the Nairobi town, as a pitch that can be used to graze cows and not host matches from the top flight.

“I don’t know what KPL are waiting for or have been waiting for, Ruaraka ground should be banned from hosting matches,” Shimanyula told Goal on Monday.

“The state of the playing surface is unbearable and does not offer the fans who turn out to watch their teams enjoy the game, a team cannot string even two passes because the ball is bouncing.

“The pitch does not pass the taste of time and should be banned, I have seen players get injured while playing at the venue but KPL is not taking note. It is the worse pitch we have currently in the country and I suggest should be ordered to get an alternative home ground for the remaining league matches.

“It is a pity KPL can still afford to air live matches from the stadium, what kind of marketing is that? it shows you even some pitches in the country are not in good condition and we then go-ahead to air matches from such a venue.”

Shimanyula has also faulted East African Breweries Limited, who sponsor Tusker, for neglecting the venue and refusing to upgrade it to better standards.

“[EABL] has been in the Kenyan football scene for many years now, at one time they even sponsored the local league, why is it difficult for them to set aside a few coins and refurbish the stadium?” Shimanyula asked.

“The way forward now is to ban the venue from hosting matches and those concerned can get humble time to work on the condition of the pitch.”

On Sunday, Tusker used the venue as they settled to a 1-1 draw against .