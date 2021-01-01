Tusker’s Obiny calms down Meja after Matano confrontation on underperformance

The development occurred at the training ground on Thursday as the coach wanted to know why the striker is not as impressive as before

Tusker head coach Robert Matano and his striker Henry Meja clashed during a training session on Thursday, a source revealed to Goal.

Matters got out of hand when Matano confronted the youngster on his recent failure to find the back of the net.

Since the departure of Timothy Otieno, Meja has been mostly used as a lead striker and the coach, according to a source at the Ruaraka club, has not been convinced by his output recently.

“Matano confronted Meja at the training on why he has not been scoring and Meja left the training ground sobbing. It took the efforts of Charles Obiny [the club’s Chief Executive Officer] to cool things down after the session,” the source told Goal.

“Meja needs to develop a still heart and know the dynamics that define a world of a footballer.”

Meja is fifth on the Football Kenya Federation Premier League top scorers’ chart with seven goals and four assists.

Erick Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks, AFC Leopards’ Elvis Rupia, Lawrence Juma of Sofapaka and William Wadri of Bandari are above Meja.

He is Tusker’s top scorer while Jackon Macharia is second with six goals and three assists. David Majak, who has also left the club, had scored four without an assist.

In the last game, the first since the suspension on sports activities was lifted, Tusker were held to a 0-0 draw by KCB. The Brewers failed to pick up maximum points that would have helped them widen the gap to the Bankers.

In a separate interview, Tusker defender Rodgers Aloro advised the strikers to be more composed in order to get goals.

“We need to be calmer in front of goal and be more clinical. We also need to put more impetus on our speed to attack and I believe we shall overcome,” said Aloro.

Tusker are in a prime position to win the title and also grab the Caf Champions League slot and Boniface Muchiri explained how they are set to handle the pressure that will come their way.

“Pressure is always there as long as you are leading the table. But, it will make us work extra hard because we know the only way to reduce that pressure is to win and increase the gap between us and the other teams,” said the attacking midfielder.

Tusker will play Wazito on Friday.