Tusker’s Matano crowned best FKF Premier League coach for June

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano has been named the June FKF Premier League coach of the month.

In the month, the veteran tactician helped the Brewers to secure the Caf Champions League slot for next season by the virtue of being at the top of the table at the June 30 deadline.

The former AFC Leopards and Sofapaka coach guided the Ruaraka-based club to win three out of the four matches played in the month and in the process saw off competition from KCB to secure continental football for next season.

Tusker begun the month with a 1-0 defeat to Posta Rangers at the Ruaraka Grounds and then recovered to beat Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 at Utalii Grounds before downing Western Stima 2-1 at Ruaraka.

What did Matano say?

Their final and most important game of the month ended in a 4-1 thumping of Ulinzi Stars at ASK Grounds in Nakuru, a win that helped them make a return to continental football for the first time since 2016.

Speaking after receiving the award, Matano said: “I am delighted with this award but credit goes to the players and the technical bench for the work we have put in, we worked hard as a unit to achieve this and we are grateful.

“Now this award will be a motivation to us for the last four games of the season and we will give our best to ensure we win our matches.”

Matano saw off competition from KCB’s Zedekiah Otieno, who came in second and immediate former Nairobi City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic, to win the accolade that comes with a cash reward of Ksh 50, 000 and a personalised trophy courtesy of the FKF Premier League.

The veteran coach becomes the sixth winner of the award this season after Francis Kimanzi of Wazito FC, Andre Casa Mbungo of Bandari, Posta Rangers’ Stanley Okumbi, and Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, who was formerly at Gor Mahia before he left the club.

