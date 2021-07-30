Tusker's Macharia on pressure, Matano calls for determination against Nairobi City Stars

The Brewers will be in action on Friday as they hope to keep the gap that separates them from close rivals KCB

Tusker midfielder Jackson Macharia has claimed they are not under pressure as the Football Kenya Federation Premier League hits the home stretch.

The Brewers are in pursuit of their 13th Premier League title but face a stiff challenge from KCB, who are second, and they are separated by just a point with seven matches remaining.

Tusker Used to Pressure

"Tusker is a big team and we are used to being in that position, so there is no pressure on us. We are just concentrating on our matches. Of course, sometimes it is painful when we drop points, but we usually regroup quickly and take the focus to the next assignment, " Macharia told the club's portal.

"So far, so good because we are still within our targets. We have seven matches remaining and we have to concentrate really well on all of them know there are also teams behind us who want to win the trophy too."

The midfielder also spoke about Friday's encounter against Nairobi City Stars.

"We are psyched up and looking forward to the game," he added.

"We are going in for three points to try and maintain the gap. We know that City Stars are a good team if you look at how they pushed us in the first leg. But we are psyched and ready to go."

On his part, head coach Robert Matano called for organisation and determination when they will face City Stars: "We are well prepared for the game. We have trained well for the past one week and everybody is raring to go," the tactician said.

"Every game is important for us. We know City Stars will be a tough game because they are a stubborn team. But we are focused and determined to win the match.

"We will approach it with vigour and determination and a lot of organization. The team is technically and physically ready."

Matano will be without defenders Christopher Oruchum and Kevin Monyi for the crucial tie and this is the first game for Tusker since the departure of the experienced and Premier League-winning midfielder Hashim Sempala.



The Ugandan midfielder has so far joined Kabwe Warriors of Zambia.