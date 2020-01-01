Tusker’s Asike misses pre-match adrenaline and hard tackles

The local Kenyan footballers have been out of action since the KPL was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic

defender Eugene Asike has revealed how he misses football action since the Kenyan Premier League ( ) was suspended due to the coronavirus.

With a case at Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) lodged by KPL and Sugar against the Football Federation's (FKF) move to cancel the league, the fate of the competition remains undecided.

The recent extension of public gathering by President Uhuru Kenyatta also raised concerns on when the next campaign could start.

Kenya's neighbours and have already given tentative dates for the start of the 2020/21 season as October 17 and September 6 respectively.

"I miss the smell of wet grass, the nostalgia of pre-match adrenaline, the hard tackles and everything that comes with this beautiful game of football," Asike tweeted.

Meanwhile, striker Lawrence Luvanda has revealed how his short stint at AFC almost discouraged him from football.

Luvanda played a key part after Vihiga United were relegated at the end of the 2018/19 season and finished third when FKF cancelled the National Super League (NSL) this year.

Vihiga United will face off with Kisumu All-Stars in the play-offs to determine the side that will earn a KPL slot.

“When I completed Form Four at Chavakali High School, having captained the school team for two years, I had a lot of expectations,” Luvanda told The Star.

“I found myself at AFC Leopards but it was hard to compete with experienced and talented players which relegated me into a bench warmer.

“This affected me badly. However, some club officials and senior players encouraged me and asked me to remain patient and work hard but when the opportunity to join Vihiga United on loan came, I couldn’t hesitate.”

The club’s team manager Nick Yakhama revealed he has complete faith on the striker and said he is destined for bigger things in future.

“I believe Luvanda has what it takes to play at the top level if he maintains discipline and hard work. At his young age, he is on the right course. Let him learn from others and gather enough experience,” the former Kenya international said.

Luvanda, Dennis Wafula and Mike Isabwa formed a rather formidable striking unit for the Vihiga county club.