'Tusker win against Posta Rangers reflects what we have been training on' - Matano

The Brewers have now set their eyes on their next assignment against Nzoia Sugar hoping to get another three points

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano was impressed with his players after the 4-1 win over Posta Rangers in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League at Kasarani Annex on Thursday.

Jackson Macharia, Henry Meja, and Luke Namanda scored for the 11-time league champions while the Mailmen's goal was struck by Ezekiel Okare.

Following the match, the experienced tactician was delighted with the vital points collected.

"We are happy; the most important thing in a game is to score goals and get a win," Matano told Goal.

"Three points are what matters most. I am impressed with my players because they managed to get goals. It reflects what we have been doing in training. We have done a lot on finishing and I see the boys have done their best and it has worked."

Matano said eyes are now set on their next league assignment, where they hope to continue with their good run in the Kenyan top-tier.

"We are focusing on one game at a time; like now we are done with Posta Rangers, and our focus is on Nzoia [Sugar]," he added.

"Preparations on how we will play against them have already started, it is currently the most important thing. We need the three points, so if we get the consistency it will be good on our side."

Meanwhile, Rangers coach Stanley Okumbi conceded work needs to be done on defence after their heavy defeat to the Brewers.

"From the word go I knew it would be tough," the former Harambee Stars, who was appointed to take over from Sammy Omollo, told Goal.

"The approach was also good from the first whistle. We made a mistake, they scored but we also managed to get our chance and scored.

"However, we should work on the mistakes we made especially in the 18-yard area. If you look at the goals we conceded, all came from defensive mistakes and it is something we have to go and work on as we prepare for another tough assignment.

"We have to up our defense and be solid; But again we have not been scoring goals if you look at our initial games, but I am happy at least our striker managed to get one.

"So we have to ensure we defend well and take our chances in front of the goal."