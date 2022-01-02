Tusker’s win against Mathare United could be turning point after difficult start – Asike

Tusker captain Eugine Asike believes the 4-1 Premier League win against struggling Mathare United will motivate the team to turn their season around after a difficult start to the campaign.

The Brewers, who are aiming at defending the title they won last season, have not enjoyed a good start as they have suffered four defeats already, winning four and drawing once.

The team also failed to go beyond the play-offs of the Caf Confederation Cup after losing 1-0 on aggregate to CS Sfaxien of Tunisia. This is after they had lost 5-0 on aggregate to Zamalek of Egypt in the second preliminary round of the Champions League.

Tusker’s win against Mathare United came courtesy of a hat-trick from Tanzanian striker Ibrahim Joshua and Asike, who scored the fourth at Ruaraka grounds.

Asike is confident the latest win will boost the Brewers’ motivation heading to the New Year, after a difficult start to the campaign.

‘We needed a huge performance’

“We had a very good game and we needed a reaction especially coming from a loss in our last game and that is what the boys did. We knew it would be an important game and we needed a huge performance from everyone,” Asike said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“It has been a difficult start to the season but in the dressing room before the game, we talked and we said we needed to finish the year on a high, and that is what we did. It will give us a confidence boost heading into the New Year.”

On getting among the goals against the ‘Slum Boys’, Asike said: “For me to get on the scoresheet was great. It was important for me to open my account for the season.

“I have been getting into good positions but not scoring but at least today, I got a goal. It is a confidence boost for me and the team as well moving forward.”

Tusker are now 11th on the 18-team table with 13 points from nine matches and they will next face Bidco United at Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday.