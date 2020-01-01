Tusker will repeat history and beat Gor Mahia to the KPL title – Matano

The Brewers coach insists they are firmly in the title race and will end K’Ogalo’s dominance by winning the same this season

coach Robert Matano has stated they will beat to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title this season.

The Brewers were the last team to lift the league title in 2016 before Gor Mahia took control to dominate with three consecutive titles.

Despite trailing K’Ogalo by six points and having a game in hand, Matano now says they are still firmly in the title race and will replicate the 2016 season to end Gor Mahia’s dominance in the league this season.

“I'm 100 percent we will do it again this season,” Matano is quoted by Standard Sports.

“The spirit is there and the blood is feeling the same, we have to move on and on. Football is a marathon and not a 100m dash. But in this situation, we have to persevere and fight.”

Matano, who has won two league titles as a coach – at Tusker and – is adamant the title race will go down to the wire despite his side's stumble against Wazito last weekend.

“There is no panic mode despite the Wazito draw because we still have 12 matches to go and we will continue fighting,” Matano continued.

“Last minute mistakes cost us the three points against Wazito but that's the nature of the game. We are strongly still in the title race. I hope the race will go down to the wire and with the way things are, we have to fight until the end.

“The Wazito draw doesn't mean that we have lost the title. This is not about mathematics, but football. Yes, we are still unbeaten but that doesn't count, what we needed most in this game was the three points. It's just disappointing the way we dropped the two points.”

After missing a chance to maintain a four-point gap on league leaders Gor Mahia (48) with a 1-1 draw against Wazito, the third-placed Brewers have an opportunity to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to relegation-threatened side Kisumu All-Stars on Saturday.

While Tusker will be seeking to redeem themselves in Kisumu, their two closest rivals Gor Mahia and second-placed Kakamega (44) will both be in action against visiting and , on Saturday and Sunday.