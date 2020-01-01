Tusker will not relax now they sit at KPL summit – Matano

The Brewers coach stays calm despite his side sitting at the top of the 17-team table on 37 points

coach Robert Matano has maintained his side will not relax but will stay focused and win their matches in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The Brewers are at the top of the 17-team table with 37 points from 17 matches, one more than Kakamega and two ahead of defending champions , who have two matches in hand.

Matano has now claimed the Brewers are not looking at the log but instead, they are focused to win their matches in the league until the end of the season.

“We are taking it a match at a time, not about looking at the table,” Matano told Goal.

“I don’t want to discuss other teams because my focus remains with Tusker and that is what I am paid to do. I am focused to make sure that Tusker wins their matches and anything to do with the table will come afterward.

“The KPL league is very competitive because we have seen top teams dropping points against the struggling, so if you start looking at the table now, you will end up losing the focus, we want to win our matches and see where we will be at the end of the season.”

Tusker will next face in a league match at Ruaraka grounds.