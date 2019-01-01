Tusker were blunt against AFC Leopards - Matano

The two rivals fought to share a goalless draw at Kenyatta Stadium as the Brewers coach reveals his dissatisfaction

Coach Robert Matano has blasted strikers for lack of precision during a 0-0 draw against AFC in Machakos on Sunday.

After a run of four consecutive wins, Tusker were held to a 0-0 draw by AFC Leopards at Kenyatta Stadium and now Matano has claimed his strikers were not sharp enough.

Although the Brewers dropped points, they remain top of the league table with 28 points.

“We lost chances because we were not clinical at all in front of goal, I can admit that. We did not play well upfront against AFC Leopards as there was no urgency, we were just blunt and what I missed a lot is our usual speed of attacking opponents,” Matano told reporters in Machakos.

“I did not expect this but also, we did not play well as a team. We started very slow in the first half and did not have proper coordination but in the second half, we did up our game slightly.”

The former and AFC Leopards coach explained why he rested Michael Madoya who had impressed in previous assignments. Matano also stated why he had to withdraw Faraj Ominde and replaced him with Hashim Sempala just as the second half was starting.

“We sat with him [Nicholas Madoya] before the game but we also have to give other people a chance and what is important is I always pick players according to the opponent we are facing,” he stated.

“Faraj [Ominde] was not in fine form maybe because of injuries from previous cases and that worked against our game plan but all in all, we ended up getting one point.”

The coach added he is expecting to bring onboard new players during the upcoming January transfer window.

“Of course, I have to do some changes because we need a few players to come and help us, especially in the striking department,” Matano revealed.

Tusker are topping the table with a point more than and Kakamega behind them.