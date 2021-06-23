Tusker vs Western Stima: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will once again take control of the 18-team table if they manage to switch off the Powermen at Ruaraka grounds

Tusker will move top of the FKF Premier League table if they beat Western Stima at Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday.

The Brewers returned to winning ways three days ago after beating Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 and the win came after they had suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Posta Rangers.

Tusker know very well that a win will see them move to 44 points, two less than KCB, who are not in action.

Game Tusker vs Western Stima Date Wednesday, June 23, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, Wanjala Michael. Defenders Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, Hillary Wandera. Midfielders Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, Humphrey Mieno. Forwards George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, Luke Namanda.

Coach Robert Matano was left a disappointed man after losing to Rangers but after winning against Sharks, he believes they are back on track.

"We are taking it a game at a time. We need to win our matches and see where we will be at the end of the season," Matano told Goal ahead of the game.

Probable XI Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Sempala, Namanda, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Muchiri.

Position Western Stima squad Goalkeepers Samuel Odhiambo, Maxwell Mulili.

Defenders S.Olale, M.Ojwang, Luke Ochieng, K. Akongo, Baron. Midfielders V. Odongo, D. Omengo, H. Kompany, Victor, Achema. Forwards H. Onyango, Nyarombo, Omukoto, K. Berry, Agogo, Ogada, Junior.

The Powermen will be keen to return to winning ways after losing their last league assignment 2-1 against Nairobi City Stars.

Probable XI for Western Stima: Abawa, Joel, Ken, Salim, Keli, Waitere, Fidel, Ogada, Villa, Omala, Baron.