FKF Premier League

Tusker vs Western Stima: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Tusker FC.
The Brewers will once again take control of the 18-team table if they manage to switch off the Powermen at Ruaraka grounds

Tusker will move top of the FKF Premier League table if they beat Western Stima at Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday.

The Brewers returned to winning ways three days ago after beating Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 and the win came after they had suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Posta Rangers.

Tusker know very well that a win will see them move to 44 points, two less than KCB, who are not in action.

Game Tusker vs Western Stima
Date Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream
StarTimes NONE
Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream
NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker squad
Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, Wanjala Michael.
Defenders Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, Hillary Wandera.
Midfielders Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, Humphrey Mieno.
Forwards George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, Luke Namanda.

Coach Robert Matano was left a disappointed man after losing to Rangers but after winning against Sharks, he believes they are back on track.

"We are taking it a game at a time. We need to win our matches and see where we will be at the end of the season," Matano told Goal ahead of the game.

Probable XI Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Sempala, Namanda, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Muchiri.

Position Western Stima squad
Goalkeepers Samuel Odhiambo, Maxwell Mulili.
Defenders S.Olale, M.Ojwang, Luke Ochieng, K. Akongo, Baron.
Midfielders V. Odongo, D. Omengo, H. Kompany, Victor, Achema.
Forwards

H. Onyango, Nyarombo, Omukoto, K. Berry, Agogo, Ogada, Junior.

The Powermen will be keen to return to winning ways after losing their last league assignment 2-1 against Nairobi City Stars.

Probable XI for Western Stima: Abawa, Joel, Ken, Salim, Keli, Waitere, Fidel, Ogada, Villa, Omala, Baron.

Match Preview

While Tusker are second on the table with 41 points from 20 matches, Western Stima are lying 16th with 13 points from 19 matches.

The Brewers won the first round meeting 5-2 but last season, the two teams settled to a 2-2 draw in the first round meeting before the second fixture was canceled owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the 2018 season, Tusker won the first meeting 2-0 before the two sides settled to a 1-1 draw.