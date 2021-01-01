Tusker vs Wazito FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker will host high-riding Wazito FC hoping to extend their four-match winning run in the 2020-21 FKF Premier League season on Friday.
Both the Brewers and Wazito have enjoyed good runs in the last five games and are currently in first and third positions, respectively, with 23 and 20 points after playing 10 games.
|Game
|Tusker vs Wazito FC
|Date
|Friday, February 5, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, Wanjala Michael.
|Defenders
|Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, Hillary Wandera.
|Midfielders
|Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, Humphrey Mieno.
|Forwards
|George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, Luke Namanda.
Head coach Robert Matano is expected to maintain the starting XI which has fought all through with custodian Mvuyekure keeping his place between the sticks, while Henry Meja and Boniface Muchiri should lead the attack.
Coach Matano is confident they have what it takes to carry the day considering his team’s current run of form.
“We know very well Wazito are not an easy team, they have a very strong squad and have a very tactical coach in Francis [Kimanzi], I have told my boys what to do, we know we must be ready but I am sure we will have the three points at the final whistle,” Matano told Goal on Friday.
Probable XI for Tusker: Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Monyi, Ambunya, Oruchum, Asike, Sempala, Namanda, Otieno, Meja, Macharia, Muchiri.
|Position
|Wazito FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Peter Odhiambo, Bixente Otieno, Levis Opiyo.
|Defenders
|Denis Shikhayi, Kelvin Okumu, Jonhstone Omurwa, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Ng’ang’a.
|Midfielders
|Joshua Nyatini, Fidel Origa, Whyvonne Isuza, Ellie Asieche, Amos Asembeka, Ali Abondo.
|Forwards
|Kevin Kimani, Michael Owino, Musa Masika, Boniface Omondi.
On the other hand, eyes will be on coach Kimanzi to see whether he will have a place for his new signings midfielder Ellie Asieche and goalkeeper Levis Opiyo.
The duo was signed in the ongoing transfer window and Asieche’s form at his former club Sofapaka would probably pose a headache for the coach when he drafts his team.
Probable XI for Wazito FC: Otieno, Sikhayi, Ng’ang’a, Ochieng', Omurwa, Otieno, Isuza, Kimani, Masika, B. Omondi, Owino.
Match Preview
Since drawing Sofapaka 1-1 on January 3, Tusker have gone on to get consecutive wins against Kakamega Homeboyz, Kariobangi Sharks, Zoo FC, and Mathare United.
Worth noting from the good run is the Brewers also managed to keep clean sheets against Homeboyz and Mathare United.
Wazito have picked up five consecutive wins - against Nairobi City Stars, AFC Leopards, Bidco United, Nzoia Sugar, and Homeboyz - and the Tusker match will serve as the best occasion to test themselves before playing champions Gor Mahia in the subsequent matchday fixture.
Last season, Tusker beat Wazito by a solitary goal in the first round meeting before the two teams settled for a 1-1 draw in the second meeting.
Overall, the two teams have met four times in the top-flight with the Brewers winning two while the other two have ended in draws.