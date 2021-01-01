Tusker vs Wazito FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will seek to extend their stay at the top of the 18-team league table when they face the Nairobi-based outfit

Tusker will host high-riding Wazito FC hoping to extend their four-match winning run in the 2020-21 FKF Premier League season on Friday.

Both the Brewers and Wazito have enjoyed good runs in the last five games and are currently in first and third positions, respectively, with 23 and 20 points after playing 10 games.

Game Tusker vs Wazito FC Date Friday, February 5, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, Wanjala Michael. Defenders Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, Hillary Wandera. Midfielders Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, Humphrey Mieno.

Forwards George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, Luke Namanda.

Head coach Robert Matano is expected to maintain the starting XI which has fought all through with custodian Mvuyekure keeping his place between the sticks, while Henry Meja and Boniface Muchiri should lead the attack.

Coach Matano is confident they have what it takes to carry the day considering his team’s current run of form.

“We know very well Wazito are not an easy team, they have a very strong squad and have a very tactical coach in Francis [Kimanzi], I have told my boys what to do, we know we must be ready but I am sure we will have the three points at the final whistle,” Matano told Goal on Friday.

Probable XI for Tusker: Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Monyi, Ambunya, Oruchum, Asike, Sempala, Namanda, Otieno, Meja, Macharia, Muchiri.

Position Wazito FC squad Goalkeepers Peter Odhiambo, Bixente Otieno, Levis Opiyo. Defenders Denis Shikhayi, Kelvin Okumu, Jonhstone Omurwa, Bernard Ochieng, Dennis Ng’ang’a. Midfielders Joshua Nyatini, Fidel Origa, Whyvonne Isuza, Ellie Asieche, Amos Asembeka, Ali Abondo. Forwards Kevin Kimani, Michael Owino, Musa Masika, Boniface Omondi.

On the other hand, eyes will be on coach Kimanzi to see whether he will have a place for his new signings midfielder Ellie Asieche and goalkeeper Levis Opiyo.

The duo was signed in the ongoing transfer window and Asieche’s form at his former club Sofapaka would probably pose a headache for the coach when he drafts his team.

Probable XI for Wazito FC: Otieno, Sikhayi, Ng’ang’a, Ochieng', Omurwa, Otieno, Isuza, Kimani, Masika, B. Omondi, Owino.