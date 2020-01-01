Tusker vs Ulinzi Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will be going for a win so as to return to the summit of the 17-team table when they host the Soldiers at Ruaraka

This is arguably the biggest game this weekend in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) with the top position at stake for the 11-time league champions.

The visitors will aim at getting in the top four positions with the win against the Brewers at Ruaraka Grounds.

know very well they must bag all the three points to be assured of reclaiming the top spot after Kakamega displaced them following a 2-1 win against on Saturday.

Another worrying factor for the Brewers is that champions also won their match, thrashing 3-0 at Afraha Stadium on Saturday.

Game Tusker vs Date Sunday, January 26 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE KPL Facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Michael Wanjala, Tom Mboya. Defenders Erick Ambunya, Sammy Meja, Rogers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Gabriel Wandera. Midfielders Hashim Sempala, Jackson Macharia, Michael Madoya, Eric Zakayo, Christopher Ochieng', Apollo Otieno. Forwards Timothy Otieno, David Majak, Brian Marita, Luke Namanda.

Tusker will miss the services of defensive midfielder Hashim Sempala who is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.

Coach Robert Matano is not expected to make big changes to the squad which beat Bandari 2-1 in their last league outing.

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Ambunya, Meja, Aloro, Asike, Madoya, Macharia, Zakayo, Namanda, Ochieng, Otieno.

Position Ulinzi Stars squad Goalkeepers James Saruni, Jacktone Odhiambo. Defenders Brian Birgen, Bonaventure Muchika, Boniface Andayi, Harun Mwale, Byron Odiaga. Midfielders Bernard Ongoma, John Kago, Ibrahim Shambi, Michael Otieno, Boniface Onyango, Moses Mwangi, John Njuguna, Collins Omondi. Forwards Daniel Waweru, Omar Borafaya, Oscar Wamalwa, Masita Masuta, Ezekiel Okare, Swaleh Ali.

The Soldiers will welcome back defender Brian Birgen, who has been out injured, but will still miss the services of custodian Timothy Odhiambo and Mark Bikwoka who are nursing various injuries.

Elvis Nandwa, Kelvin Thairu, and George Omondi will not be available owing to military duties while coach Benjamin Nyangweso will also miss joint-top scorer Oscar Wamalwa, who is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.

Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Odhiambo, Mwale, Andayi, Muchika, Odiaga, Onyango, Kago, Waweru, Omondi, Masuta, Ochieng'.