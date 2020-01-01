Tusker vs Ulinzi Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
This is arguably the biggest game this weekend in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) with the top position at stake for the 11-time league champions.
The visitors will aim at getting in the top four positions with the win against the Brewers at Ruaraka Grounds.
Tusker know very well they must bag all the three points to be assured of reclaiming the top spot after Kakamega Homeboyz displaced them following a 2-1 win against Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday.
Another worrying factor for the Brewers is that champions Gor Mahia also won their match, thrashing Bandari 3-0 at Afraha Stadium on Saturday.
|Game
|Tusker vs Ulinzi Stars
|Date
|Sunday, January 26
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KTN Burudani
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure, Michael Wanjala, Tom Mboya.
|Defenders
|Erick Ambunya, Sammy Meja, Rogers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Gabriel Wandera.
|Midfielders
|Hashim Sempala, Jackson Macharia, Michael Madoya, Eric Zakayo, Christopher Ochieng', Apollo Otieno.
|Forwards
|Timothy Otieno, David Majak, Brian Marita, Luke Namanda.
Tusker will miss the services of defensive midfielder Hashim Sempala who is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.
Coach Robert Matano is not expected to make big changes to the squad which beat Bandari 2-1 in their last league outing.
Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Ambunya, Meja, Aloro, Asike, Madoya, Macharia, Zakayo, Namanda, Ochieng, Otieno.
|Position
|Ulinzi Stars squad
|Goalkeepers
|James Saruni, Jacktone Odhiambo.
|Defenders
|Brian Birgen, Bonaventure Muchika, Boniface Andayi, Harun Mwale, Byron Odiaga.
|Midfielders
|Bernard Ongoma, John Kago, Ibrahim Shambi, Michael Otieno, Boniface Onyango, Moses Mwangi, John Njuguna, Collins Omondi.
|Forwards
|Daniel Waweru, Omar Borafaya, Oscar Wamalwa, Masita Masuta, Ezekiel Okare, Swaleh Ali.
The Soldiers will welcome back defender Brian Birgen, who has been out injured, but will still miss the services of custodian Timothy Odhiambo and Mark Bikwoka who are nursing various injuries.
Elvis Nandwa, Kelvin Thairu, and George Omondi will not be available owing to military duties while coach Benjamin Nyangweso will also miss joint-top scorer Oscar Wamalwa, who is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.
Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Odhiambo, Mwale, Andayi, Muchika, Odiaga, Onyango, Kago, Waweru, Omondi, Masuta, Ochieng'.
Match Preview
Daniel Waweru scored the lone goal as the four-time champions defeated the Brewers when the two teams met in the reverse fixture.
The Brewers have since been on a good run and are currently third on the log with 37 points and a win on Sunday will push them to the top of the table.
Wamalwa has scored seven goals for the Soldiers and Nyangweso admits he will miss his services.
“I could have loved to have [Oscar Wamalwa] against Tusker because it is a crucial game every team intends to win. However, it will not be the case and it is definitely a blow, we will miss him,” Nyangweso told Goal.
“However, his absence has given another player an opportunity to show what he is capable of doing.”
Tusker winger Luke Namanda admitted the Brewers cannot afford to lose twice against the Nakuru-based side.
“[Ulinzi Stars] had their share when we last met at Afraha, there is no way they can beat us at our own yard,” the confident Namanda told Goal on Tuesday.
“We are preparing well for the match and are keen on bagging maximum points against them. The spirit is very high; we cannot afford to lose twice against the same opponent in the same season. If we want to win the league, we have to win on Sunday.”