Tusker vs Ulinzi Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker will host Ulinzi Stars in an FKF Premier League fixture aiming at bouncing back from their 2-1 defeat to Bidco United.
The Soldiers, who have not been consistent this season, will also want to prove they are still in contention for the top three positions by the end of the ongoing campaign.
Ulinzi Stars have suffered two consecutive defeats in the league – 1-0 against AFC Leopards and 2-0 against Bandari – and will thus be eying to bounce back to winning ways.
|Game
|Tusker vs Ulinzi Stars
|Date
|Friday, March 5, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, Wanjala Michael.
|Defenders
|Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, Hillary Wandera.
|Midfielders
|Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, Humphrey Mieno.
|Forwards
|George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, Luke Namanda.
Coach Robert Matano has no injuries concerns and will have an opportunity to make things right against the visitors.
Matano, who has handled Ulinzi Stars before, has already cautioned his players against complacency, insisting it denied them a win against Bidco United.
“We must take each and every game with a lot of seriousness, we did not show the commitment against Bidco United and we ended up losing the game,” Matano told Goal ahead of the match.
“We must make sure that we guard against complacency when we play Ulinzi Stars, they are a wounded side, losing two matches in a row is not a good thing and I know they want to bounce back, so we must be very careful against them.”
Probable XI for Tusker: Wanjala, Monyi, Wandera, Oruchum, Ngesa, Sempala, Namanda, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Muchiri.
|Position
|Ulinzi Stars squad
|Goalkeepers
|James Saruni, Timothy Odhiambo, Jacktone Odhiambo.
|Defenders
|Hamisi Abdalla, Swaleh Ali, Oliver Ruto, Brian Birgen, Boniface Andayi, Geoffrey Kokoyo, Omar Mbongi, Paul Muchika, Harun Mwale.
|Midfielde
|Churchill Muloma, Elvis Nandwa, John Njuguna, Bernard Ongoma, Justin Omwong’a, Michael Wamalwa, Daniel Waweru, Ibrahim Shambi.
|Forwards
|Mark Bikokwa, Omar Boraafya, Masuta Masita, Oscar Wamalwa.
Coach Benjamin Nyangweso has suffered back-to-back defeats and will be aiming at getting a positive result against the leaders.
Defender Brian Birgen and Boniface Onyango are out on official military duty and will miss the fixture but Nyangweso is confident they will return to winning ways.
“We have not been able to get the result we want because of a few individual mistakes but we have rectified the mistakes and are ready to face the league leaders,” Nyangweso told Goal.
“They [Tusker] also lost their last match [against Bidco United] and that shows you how difficult the league is at the moment, it means we have to use all our energy to deal with them, we are ready to get the points.”
Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Saruni, Odiaga, Mwale, Muchika, Andayi, Ongoma, Waweru, Kago, Masuta, Nandwa, Njuguna.
Match Preview
The 21-time champions suffered their first defeat in 14 games last weekend in a 2-1 home loss to promoted side Bidco United.
On the other hand, the Soldiers have suffered back-to-back defeats against AFC Leopards and Bandari. The Brewers will be aiming at winning against Ulinzi for the first time in four matches.
The last time the Ruaraka-based side won against Ulinzi was back in 2018. Since then, they have registered three draws and a loss that came in October 2019.
Tusker will remain on top of the 18-team table with a win while their opponents will rise to seventh from their current 10th position if they manage to secure a win.