Tusker vs Ulinzi Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will be keen to stretch their lead at the top when they host the Soldiers in a top-tier match at Kasarani Stadium

Tusker will host Ulinzi Stars in an FKF Premier League fixture aiming at bouncing back from their 2-1 defeat to Bidco United.

The Soldiers, who have not been consistent this season, will also want to prove they are still in contention for the top three positions by the end of the ongoing campaign.

Ulinzi Stars have suffered two consecutive defeats in the league – 1-0 against AFC Leopards and 2-0 against Bandari – and will thus be eying to bounce back to winning ways.

Game Tusker vs Ulinzi Stars Date Friday, March 5, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, Wanjala Michael. Defenders Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, Hillary Wandera. Midfielders Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, Humphrey Mieno. Forwards George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, Luke Namanda.

Coach Robert Matano has no injuries concerns and will have an opportunity to make things right against the visitors.

Matano, who has handled Ulinzi Stars before, has already cautioned his players against complacency, insisting it denied them a win against Bidco United.

“We must take each and every game with a lot of seriousness, we did not show the commitment against Bidco United and we ended up losing the game,” Matano told Goal ahead of the match.

“We must make sure that we guard against complacency when we play Ulinzi Stars, they are a wounded side, losing two matches in a row is not a good thing and I know they want to bounce back, so we must be very careful against them.”

Probable XI for Tusker: Wanjala, Monyi, Wandera, Oruchum, Ngesa, Sempala, Namanda, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Muchiri.

Position Ulinzi Stars squad Goalkeepers James Saruni, Timothy Odhiambo, Jacktone Odhiambo. Defenders Hamisi Abdalla, Swaleh Ali, Oliver Ruto, Brian Birgen, Boniface Andayi, Geoffrey Kokoyo, Omar Mbongi, Paul Muchika, Harun Mwale. Midfielde Churchill Muloma, Elvis Nandwa, John Njuguna, Bernard Ongoma, Justin Omwong’a, Michael Wamalwa, Daniel Waweru, Ibrahim Shambi. Forwards Mark Bikokwa, Omar Boraafya, Masuta Masita, Oscar Wamalwa.

Coach Benjamin Nyangweso has suffered back-to-back defeats and will be aiming at getting a positive result against the leaders.

Defender Brian Birgen and Boniface Onyango are out on official military duty and will miss the fixture but Nyangweso is confident they will return to winning ways.

“We have not been able to get the result we want because of a few individual mistakes but we have rectified the mistakes and are ready to face the league leaders,” Nyangweso told Goal.

“They [Tusker] also lost their last match [against Bidco United] and that shows you how difficult the league is at the moment, it means we have to use all our energy to deal with them, we are ready to get the points.”

Probable XI for Ulinzi Stars: Saruni, Odiaga, Mwale, Muchika, Andayi, Ongoma, Waweru, Kago, Masuta, Nandwa, Njuguna.