Tusker vs Sofapaka: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker will return to FKF Premier League action with a home game against Sofapaka at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County on Sunday.
The Brewers are making a return to the top-flight since the caretaker committee led by retired justice Aaron Ringera took charge of the same as they were taking part in the Caf Confederation Cup.
Editors' Picks
- The end of Aubameyang? Arsenal captain's future in doubt after missing Southampton win
- Eto'o: Drogba and Toure celebrate new president of Cameroon FA
- Gerrard's Anfield return ends in frustration as Salah slays the Liverpool king
- Liverpool's Salah closes in on Vardy's record after winning goal against Aston Villa
Tusker failed to make it to the group stage of the Africa competition after losing 1-0 on aggregate to CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in the play-off stage. The Brewers drew 0-0 in the first meeting at home before losing 1-0 away.
|Game
|Tusker vs Sofapaka
|Date
|Sunday, December 12, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
KBC
|Tusker FB
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire.
|Defenders
|Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi.
|Midfielders
|Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok.
|Forwards
|Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.
Tusker head coach Robert Matano has called on his players to focus on winning the title for the second season in a row.
“We are going to defend our title and we will be back into the league with our heads held high and with a little of confidence,” Matano told the club’s official website ahead of the Sofapaka game.
Matano has also called on his players to display the same game exhibited against the North African side as they resume the hunt for a 14th top-flight title.
“We played good football [against Sfaxien] and we performed like champions. We played as an organised team and I was really impressed with the performance,” Matano continued.
“This was one of the most superb matches I have seen since I joined Tusker. I saw maturity and composure, a well organised team both in attack and defense, we had calm minds and played our hearts out. We should stick to that and now we have the rhythm. We should maintain that same spirit.”
Probable XI for Tusker: Bwire, Asike, Kirenge, Sakari, Wandera, Mieno, Macharia, Senaji, Osok, Ibrahim, Njuguna.
.
|Position
|Sofapaka squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aigba Abdoul, and Kevin Omondi.
|Defenders
|Michael Kibwage, Roy Okal, Ambrose Sifuna, David Kingatua, David Nshimirimana, Sebastine Sunday, and Wilberforce Lugogo.
|Midfielders
|Collins Agade, Kelvin Otieno, Danson Namasaka, Joe Waithira, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Titus Achesa, and Alex Imbusia.
|Forwards
|Umaru Kasumba, David Kingatua, Stephen Okola, and Sebastine Ikekhai.
Batoto ba Mungu will seek to make it four wins out of four when they face the Brewers in the away game.
However, coach Ken Odhiambo has warned his players against complacency insisting they must not underrate the champions.
“We know we have been in a good run of form, winning three straight matches is not an easy task in the top-flight but we have done it collectively and I want my players to stay focused and do it again against Tusker,” Odhiambo told GOAL.
“We don’t have to underrate any team, we will face Tusker with respect, we all know they are the champions and so we will make sure we do the right things during the game.”
Joe Waithira and Lawrence Juma’s partnership has proved successful for Sofapaka and the duo will be key for the team’s quest for a fourth win on Sunday.
Probable XI for Sofapaka: Omondi, Lugogo, Nshimirimana, Okal, Sifuna, Kelvin Otieno, Waithira, Imbusia, Achesa, Okola, Ikekhai.
Match Preview
While Tusker suffered a 3-0 defeat against Kariobangi Sharks in their last league assignment, Sofapaka are in a run of three straight wins.
After losing 1-0 against Gor Mahia, Batoto ba Mungu recovered to beat AFC Leopards 1-0, followed it up with a 2-0 result against promoted side Police FC before beating Wazito FC 2-1.
During the first round meeting, it was Tusker who bagged maximum points after coming from a goal down to win 2-1.
While Sofapaka are eighth on the table with 13 points from eight matches, Tusker are placed 15th with a seven-point difference.