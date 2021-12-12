Tusker vs Sofapaka: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Tusker will return to FKF Premier League action with a home game against Sofapaka at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County on Sunday.

The Brewers are making a return to the top-flight since the caretaker committee led by retired justice Aaron Ringera took charge of the same as they were taking part in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Tusker failed to make it to the group stage of the Africa competition after losing 1-0 on aggregate to CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in the play-off stage. The Brewers drew 0-0 in the first meeting at home before losing 1-0 away.

Game Tusker vs Sofapaka Date Sunday, December 12, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KBC Tusker FB

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.

Tusker head coach Robert Matano has called on his players to focus on winning the title for the second season in a row.

“We are going to defend our title and we will be back into the league with our heads held high and with a little of confidence,” Matano told the club’s official website ahead of the Sofapaka game.

Matano has also called on his players to display the same game exhibited against the North African side as they resume the hunt for a 14th top-flight title.

“We played good football [against Sfaxien] and we performed like champions. We played as an organised team and I was really impressed with the performance,” Matano continued.

“This was one of the most superb matches I have seen since I joined Tusker. I saw maturity and composure, a well organised team both in attack and defense, we had calm minds and played our hearts out. We should stick to that and now we have the rhythm. We should maintain that same spirit.”

Probable XI for Tusker: Bwire, Asike, Kirenge, Sakari, Wandera, Mieno, Macharia, Senaji, Osok, Ibrahim, Njuguna.

. Position Sofapaka squad Goalkeepers Aigba Abdoul, and Kevin Omondi. Defenders Michael Kibwage, Roy Okal, Ambrose Sifuna, David Kingatua, David Nshimirimana, Sebastine Sunday, and Wilberforce Lugogo. Midfielders Collins Agade, Kelvin Otieno, Danson Namasaka, Joe Waithira, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Titus Achesa, and Alex Imbusia. Forwards Umaru Kasumba, David Kingatua, Stephen Okola, and Sebastine Ikekhai.

Batoto ba Mungu will seek to make it four wins out of four when they face the Brewers in the away game.

However, coach Ken Odhiambo has warned his players against complacency insisting they must not underrate the champions.

“We know we have been in a good run of form, winning three straight matches is not an easy task in the top-flight but we have done it collectively and I want my players to stay focused and do it again against Tusker,” Odhiambo told GOAL.

“We don’t have to underrate any team, we will face Tusker with respect, we all know they are the champions and so we will make sure we do the right things during the game.”

Joe Waithira and Lawrence Juma’s partnership has proved successful for Sofapaka and the duo will be key for the team’s quest for a fourth win on Sunday.

Probable XI for Sofapaka: Omondi, Lugogo, Nshimirimana, Okal, Sifuna, Kelvin Otieno, Waithira, Imbusia, Achesa, Okola, Ikekhai.