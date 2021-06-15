Tusker vs Posta Rangers: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will have a chance to open a gap at the top of the 18-team table when they resume action against the Mailmen

Tusker will shift their focus to be at the top of the FKF Premier League table by June 30 when they resume league action against Posta Rangers at Ruaraka grounds on Tuesday.

The Brewers saw their journey of clinching the double this season come to an end last week after losing 1-0 to AFC Leopards to exit the FKF Shield Cup at the quarter-finals stage.

It is the reason they have to shift their focus to keep their top spot on the 18-team league table as the local federation has already communicated that the team which will be on on top by the end of June 30 will earn the ticket to represent the country in the Caf Champions League.

This is after Caf requested the names of representatives from all affiliated countries by the end of June 30 and the Kenyan league is still ongoing after it was abruptly stopped in March for 56 days, owing to the spike in numbers of coronaviru cases in the country.

It means the team at the top by June 30 will get the ticket to Champions League but the league will be played to the end as, on August 22, to determine the rightful champions.

Game Tusker vs Posta Rangers Date Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV FKF Facebook page

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, Wanjala Michael. Defenders Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, Hillary Wandera. Midfielders Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, Humphrey Mieno. Forwards George Odhiambo, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.

The Brewers coach Robert Matano has already told his players the importance of getting the Caf ticket after they failed to win the Shield Cup which would have handed them another ticket to the Confederation Cup.

“We are out of the Shield Cup, it is unfortunate we lost by a solitary goal and to make matters worse from the penalty spot but we don’t have much time to discuss the exit now, we want to focus on protecting our position on the log,” Matano told Goal.

“You know I am a fighter, and my players are fighters, we will not leave any stone unturned until we get the top position, we all know that is the remaining chance to make it to continental football and we will make it count.”

Matano has confirmed he does not have any injury concerns from the AFC Leopards game and they are ready for the Rangers encounter.

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Sempala, Namanda, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Muchiri.

Position Posta Rangers squad Goalkeepers Bryne Omondi, Jairus Adira. Defenders Elvis Osok, Clinton Kisiavuki, Suleiman Ngotho, Kevin Omondi, Timothy Wanyanga. Midfielders Dinken Mwema, Joseph Mbugi, Dwanga Jackson, William Odero, Bill Oporia, Ken Mutembei, Elijah Mwanzia. Forwards Eliud Lokuwam, Collins Okumu, Ezekiel Okare, and Dennis Oalo.

Posta Rangers are not having a good season and coach Stanley Okumbi is well aware of the challenge awaiting them when they come up against Tusker.

“We know it will not be an easy game, but we have somehow been getting good results against these so-called big teams and we will go into the fixture with the mentality of winning it,” Okumbi told Goal.

Probable XI for Posta Rangers: Opiyo, Osok, Apudo, Suleiman, Kevin Ouma, Nyatini, Dwanga, Odero, Nambute, Luganji, Lokuwam.