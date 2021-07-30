Tusker vs Nairobi City Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker will continue with their push to win the FKF Premier League title when they take on Nairobi City Stars at Ruaraka grounds on Friday.
The Brewers are chasing the title they last won in 2016 and with six matches remaining to conclude the season, they will be keen to win the match against Simba wa Nairobi so as to open a gap between them and second-placed KCB on the 18-team table.
|Game
|Tusker vs Nairobi City Stars
|Date
|Friday, July 30, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|K24 TV - StarTimes
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Wanjala Michael.
|Defenders
|Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, and Hillary Wandera.
|Midfielders
|Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, and Humphrey Mieno.
|Forwards
|George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.
The Brewers will face City Stars without two of their key players - Henry Meja and Boniface Muchiri - who are yet to return from Tanzania where they played for the Kenya U23 team in the Cecafa Cup.
Editors' Picks
However, coach Matano has maintained their focus is to make sure they win the remaining six matches to be assured of winning the title.
“Now we have some heavy tasks coming up with the next six matches and our target is to ensure we fight for maximum points in every game because we want to battle for the title,” Matano told Goal ahead of the game.
Goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure, who made a return from a shoulder injury in the game against AFC Leopards, will retain his spot, while captain Hashim Sempala, who confirmed he will leave the team at the expiry of his contract, will marshal the midfield.
Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Onyango, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Odhiambo.
|Position
|Nairobi City Stars squad
|Goalkeepers
|Elvis Ochoro, Jacob Osano, Stephen Njunge.
|Defenders
|Salim Abdalla, Kenedy Onyango, Edwin Buliba, Wesley Onguso, Wycliffe Onyango, Herit Atariza, Calvin Masawa, John Kamau, Edwin Buliba.
|Midfielders
|Anthony Kimani, Charles Oduro, Ronney Kola, Oliver Maloba, Peter Opiyo, Rowland Makati, Sven Yiddah, Elvis Ojiambo, Azizi Okaka, Timothy Ouma, Rodgers Okumu.
|Forwards
|Vincent Otieno, Ebrima Sanneh, Davis Agesa, Ezekiel Odera, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Eric Ombija.
City Stars will be keen to derail Tusker’s push for the title and they have remained confident of getting maximum points from the fixture.
John Amboko, who took charge of the team following the exit of coach Sanjin Alagic at the expiry of his contract, lost his first game against Bidco United but has promised a better result against the Brewers.
“We played well against Bidco United but lost because we did not take our chances, I have told my players the importance of using the chances that we create and I am hoping for an improved display when we play Tusker especially in the striking area,” Amboko told Goal.
Probable XI for Nairobi City Stars: Njunge, Okumu, Kennedy Onyango, Abdalla, Omwenga, Yidah, Otieno, Kimani, Okumu, Maloba, Kipkirui.
Match Preview
While Tusker drew 0-0 against relegation bound Mathare United in their last league outing, Nairobi City Stars suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Bidco United.
In the first round meeting between the two sides, Tusker came from a goal down to snatch a 2-2 draw while last season, Tusker beat City Stars 2-1 before the second round fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.
In the last seven matches between them, Tusker have managed three wins against City Stars, while the Simba wa Nairobi have registered only one win against the Brewers with the remaining three matches ending in draws.
Tusker are currently sitting at the top of the 18-team table with 55 points from 26 matches, one more than second-placed KCB, while City Stars are placed ninth wiith 38 points from 27 outings.