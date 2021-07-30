Tusker vs Nairobi City Stars: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will be keen to stretch their lead at the summit of the top-flight when they face Simba wa Nairobi on Friday

Tusker will continue with their push to win the FKF Premier League title when they take on Nairobi City Stars at Ruaraka grounds on Friday.

The Brewers are chasing the title they last won in 2016 and with six matches remaining to conclude the season, they will be keen to win the match against Simba wa Nairobi so as to open a gap between them and second-placed KCB on the 18-team table.

Game Tusker vs Nairobi City Stars Date Friday, July 30, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream K24 TV - StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Wanjala Michael. Defenders Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, and Hillary Wandera. Midfielders Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, and Humphrey Mieno. Forwards George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.

The Brewers will face City Stars without two of their key players - Henry Meja and Boniface Muchiri - who are yet to return from Tanzania where they played for the Kenya U23 team in the Cecafa Cup.

However, coach Matano has maintained their focus is to make sure they win the remaining six matches to be assured of winning the title.

“Now we have some heavy tasks coming up with the next six matches and our target is to ensure we fight for maximum points in every game because we want to battle for the title,” Matano told Goal ahead of the game.

Goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure, who made a return from a shoulder injury in the game against AFC Leopards, will retain his spot, while captain Hashim Sempala, who confirmed he will leave the team at the expiry of his contract, will marshal the midfield.

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Onyango, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Odhiambo.

Position Nairobi City Stars squad Goalkeepers Elvis Ochoro, Jacob Osano, Stephen Njunge. Defenders Salim Abdalla, Kenedy Onyango, Edwin Buliba, Wesley Onguso, Wycliffe Onyango, Herit Atariza, Calvin Masawa, John Kamau, Edwin Buliba. Midfielders Anthony Kimani, Charles Oduro, Ronney Kola, Oliver Maloba, Peter Opiyo, Rowland Makati, Sven Yiddah, Elvis Ojiambo, Azizi Okaka, Timothy Ouma, Rodgers Okumu. Forwards Vincent Otieno, Ebrima Sanneh, Davis Agesa, Ezekiel Odera, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Eric Ombija.

City Stars will be keen to derail Tusker’s push for the title and they have remained confident of getting maximum points from the fixture.

John Amboko, who took charge of the team following the exit of coach Sanjin Alagic at the expiry of his contract, lost his first game against Bidco United but has promised a better result against the Brewers.

“We played well against Bidco United but lost because we did not take our chances, I have told my players the importance of using the chances that we create and I am hoping for an improved display when we play Tusker especially in the striking area,” Amboko told Goal.

Probable XI for Nairobi City Stars: Njunge, Okumu, Kennedy Onyango, Abdalla, Omwenga, Yidah, Otieno, Kimani, Okumu, Maloba, Kipkirui.