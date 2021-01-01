Tusker vs Kariobangi Sharks: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Sharks will be keen to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they face high-riding Brewers on Saturday

will be away to in the FKF-Premier League aware that maximum points will be all they need to go joint top with in the 18-team table.

For the Brewers, a win will take them just a point behind leaders KCB and will further cement their title credentials.

While the visitors are second on the table with 15 points, their hosts are a point and a position lower making the encounter even more interesting.

Game Tusker vs Kariobangi Sharks Date Saturday, January 16, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be LIVE on Burudani TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream Burudani TV NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

The former champions are set to welcome keeper Emery Mvuyekure after the custodian missed the 1-0 win against Kakamega last weekend.

Following his return, coach Robert Matano has a full house from which he is expected to select his first 11. Chances are, he will stick to the team that won against Homeboyz.

Probable XI for Tusker: Mboya, Monyi, Wandera, Aloro, Asike, Sempala, Namanda, Apollo, Meja, Macharia, Muchiri.

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, Wanjala Michael. Defenders Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, Hillary Wandera. Midfielders Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, Humphrey Mieno. Forwards George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, Luke Namanda.

Position Kariobangi Sharks squad Goalkeepers Brian Bwire, Brandon Obiero. Defenders Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Bonface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, Fredrick Alushula. Midfielders Douglas Mokaya, Patila Omotto, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Shaphan Oyugi. Forwards Peter Lwasa, James Mazembe, Erick Kapaito, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, Patrick Ngunyi.

Coach Willium Muluya does not have any injury scare, he has all the players available for the early kick-off clash.

Muluya will also be aiming at building from the 4-3 win over league champions last weekend.

Probable XI for Sharks: Bwire, Chuol, Onyango, Lemu, Olwande, Sakari, Omotto, Juma, Lwasa, Mazembe, Kapaito.