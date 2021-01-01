Tusker vs Kariobangi Sharks: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Kariobangi Sharks will be away to Tusker in the FKF-Premier League aware that maximum points will be all they need to go joint top with KCB in the 18-team table.
For the Brewers, a win will take them just a point behind leaders KCB and will further cement their title credentials.
While the visitors are second on the table with 15 points, their hosts are a point and a position lower making the encounter even more interesting.
|Game
|Tusker vs Kariobangi Sharks
|Date
|Saturday, January 16, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on Burudani TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|Burudani TV
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
The former champions are set to welcome keeper Emery Mvuyekure after the custodian missed the 1-0 win against Kakamega Homeboyz last weekend.
Following his return, coach Robert Matano has a full house from which he is expected to select his first 11. Chances are, he will stick to the team that won against Homeboyz.
Probable XI for Tusker: Mboya, Monyi, Wandera, Aloro, Asike, Sempala, Namanda, Apollo, Meja, Macharia, Muchiri.
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, Wanjala Michael.
|Defenders
|Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, Hillary Wandera.
|Midfielders
|Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, Humphrey Mieno.
|Forwards
|George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, Luke Namanda.
|Position
|Kariobangi Sharks squad
|Goalkeepers
|Brian Bwire, Brandon Obiero.
|Defenders
|Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Bonface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, Fredrick Alushula.
|Midfielders
|Douglas Mokaya, Patila Omotto, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Shaphan Oyugi.
|Forwards
|Peter Lwasa, James Mazembe, Erick Kapaito, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, Patrick Ngunyi.
Coach Willium Muluya does not have any injury scare, he has all the players available for the early kick-off clash.
Muluya will also be aiming at building from the 4-3 win over league champions Gor Mahia last weekend.
Probable XI for Sharks: Bwire, Chuol, Onyango, Lemu, Olwande, Sakari, Omotto, Juma, Lwasa, Mazembe, Kapaito.
Match Preview
Tusker have won the last three meetings between the two sides convincingly and have also managed to score eight goals in the process conceding just two.
The last time Sharks defeated the Brewers was way back in July 2018 when they claimed a 5-2 win. This season, the Muluya-led charges have been relatively good, they have won four games and drawn three and have not lost any game this season.
For the Brewers, after collecting one point from their opening two games, they have managed to collect 13 from their last five. Sharks possess a danger to Tusker’s record but Matano states no special plans are in place.
“We do not have any special plans against Kariobangi Sharks," Matano told Goal on Friday. “We have been training as usual aiming at getting a win this weekend. It has always been our target. The good thing is that everybody is fit and ready for the game.
“Sharks are good on counter-attacks, and we might have a way of stopping them but now that is our secret. I do not intend to reveal it ahead of the game.”