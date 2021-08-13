Tusker vs Kakamega Homeboyz: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker will keep their top position in the FKF Premier League table if they manage to beat Kakamega Homeboyz at Ruaraka grounds on Friday.
The Brewers are currently tied on 58 points with second-placed KCB, but a win will see them reach 61 points, but the Bankers, who will come up against Vihiga United in another decisive match, can also reach that tally with a win of their own.
It means if both teams win, Tusker will remain on top because they have a better goal difference with only two matches left to end the season.
|Game
|Tusker vs Kakamega Homeboyz
|Date
|Friday, August 13, 2021
|Time
|15:15 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Wanjala Michael.
|Defenders
|Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, and Hillary Wandera.
|Midfielders
|Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, and Humphrey Mieno.
|Forwards
|George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.
Tusker coach Robert Matano has maintained their focus is to win the title they last won in 2016.
“It is another match and we must stay focused, we are only three matches away from the title and we have to maintain our momentum and win all the matches,” Matano told Goal.
On his part, Tusker chairman Daniel Aduda is confident they will win the remaining matches to be crowned champions.
“I am really proud of the players and what they have achieved so far. We have worked hard as a team straight from the management to the playing unit and despite the tough circumstances including the COVID-19 pandemic we have seen the team post good results,” Aduda told the club‘s official website.
“Now we have three more tough games remaining and it is upon us to do our best and win the remaining matches. The motivation and team spirit is high and I remain confident that we will be on top at the end of the season.”
Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Onyango, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Odhiambo.
|Position
|Kakamega Homeboyz squad
|Goalkeepers
|Godfrey Oputi, and David Juma.
|Defenders
|Collins Odhiambo, Thomas Wainaina, Sylvester Owino, George Odiwuor, and Benjamin Oketch.
|Midfielders
|Stephen Wakanya, Ahmed Ali Bai, Mwinyi Shami, Atse Bonventure, and Estone Esiye.
|Forwards
|Allan Wanga, David Okoth, and Robert Arrot.
Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti has called on his players to bounce back to winning ways having lost their last league assignment.
“We played very well against Bandari [in the last game] but unfortunately we suffered defeat, it was a very painful result to take home but we must now aim to beat Tusker and bounce back,” Muyoti told Goal.
Probable XI for Kakamega Homeboyz: Juma, Odhiambo, Wainaina, Owino, Odiwuor, Wakanya, Mudavadi, Bhai, Wanga, Mwinyi, Okoth.
Match Preview
While Tusker came from a goal down to beat Sofapaka 2-1 in their last match, Homeboyz suffered a 2-1 defeat against visiting Bandari at Bukhungu Stadium.
The Brewers collected maximum points from the first meeting after a 1-0 win, while last season they won the first meeting 3-1 before the second round fixture was called off owing to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country.
In the 2019 season, Homeboyz won the first meeting 1-0 but Tusker recovered to win the home game 3-0 while in 2018, it was Homeboyz who won the first meeting 2-0 before Tusker recovered yet again to win the return fixture 2-0.
Tusker are currently sitting at the top of the table with 58 points from 29 matches while Homeboyz are seventh with 43 points from the same number of matches.