Tusker vs Kakamega Homeboyz: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will be keen to seal a double over the visiting side when they face off at Ruaraka grounds on Friday

Tusker will keep their top position in the FKF Premier League table if they manage to beat Kakamega Homeboyz at Ruaraka grounds on Friday.

The Brewers are currently tied on 58 points with second-placed KCB, but a win will see them reach 61 points, but the Bankers, who will come up against Vihiga United in another decisive match, can also reach that tally with a win of their own.

It means if both teams win, Tusker will remain on top because they have a better goal difference with only two matches left to end the season.

Game Tusker vs Kakamega Homeboyz Date Friday, August 13, 2021 Time 15:15 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Wanjala Michael. Defenders Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, and Hillary Wandera. Midfielders Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, and Humphrey Mieno. Forwards George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.

Tusker coach Robert Matano has maintained their focus is to win the title they last won in 2016.

“It is another match and we must stay focused, we are only three matches away from the title and we have to maintain our momentum and win all the matches,” Matano told Goal.

On his part, Tusker chairman Daniel Aduda is confident they will win the remaining matches to be crowned champions.

“I am really proud of the players and what they have achieved so far. We have worked hard as a team straight from the management to the playing unit and despite the tough circumstances including the COVID-19 pandemic we have seen the team post good results,” Aduda told the club‘s official website.

“Now we have three more tough games remaining and it is upon us to do our best and win the remaining matches. The motivation and team spirit is high and I remain confident that we will be on top at the end of the season.”

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Onyango, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Odhiambo.

Position Kakamega Homeboyz squad Goalkeepers Godfrey Oputi, and David Juma. Defenders Collins Odhiambo, Thomas Wainaina, Sylvester Owino, George Odiwuor, and Benjamin Oketch. Midfielders Stephen Wakanya, Ahmed Ali Bai, Mwinyi Shami, Atse Bonventure, and Estone Esiye. Forwards Allan Wanga, David Okoth, and Robert Arrot.

Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti has called on his players to bounce back to winning ways having lost their last league assignment.

“We played very well against Bandari [in the last game] but unfortunately we suffered defeat, it was a very painful result to take home but we must now aim to beat Tusker and bounce back,” Muyoti told Goal.

Probable XI for Kakamega Homeboyz: Juma, Odhiambo, Wainaina, Owino, Odiwuor, Wakanya, Mudavadi, Bhai, Wanga, Mwinyi, Okoth.