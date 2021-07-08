Tusker vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will be looking to seal a double over rivals K'Ogalo when they face off in the second round fixture in Nairobi

Tusker and Gor Mahia will face off in an FKF Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on Thursday.

The top-flight fixture comes after both teams secured tickets to represent the country in Caf competitions - Tusker will compete in the Champions League after topping the league by end of June 30 while Gor will have another shot at the Confederation Cup after beating rivals AFC Leopards 4-1 on post-match penalties to win the Shield Cup.

However, despite both teams securing Caf slots, the winner of the league is yet to be decided, and with the top-tier set to end on August 22, the two teams will be keen to win the fixture and increase their chances of being crowned at the end of the season.

Game Tusker vs Gor Mahia Date Thursday, July 8, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Wanjala Michael. Defenders Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, and Hillary Wandera. Midfielders Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, and Humphrey Mieno. Forwards George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.

The Brewers coach Robert Matano has insisted despite sealing a ticket to the Champions League next season, the work is not yet done.

“This was just one of our targets this season and it has come early, but that does not mean that the work is done,” Matano told reporters after the win against Ulinzi Stars.

“We still have a lot to do, we still have the trophy to fight for. This is now behind us and the focus now is on the games that remain.”

Tusker have all their players available for the fixture.

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Sempala, Namanda, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Muchiri.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews.

Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Benson Omalla, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.

Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has also stressed the importance of finishing at the top at the end of the season.

"We know we must work hard to retain the title and we still have a long way to go, I have told my players the importance of finishing the season at the top and that is our target," Vaz Pinto told Goal.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.