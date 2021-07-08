Tusker vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker and Gor Mahia will face off in an FKF Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on Thursday.
The top-flight fixture comes after both teams secured tickets to represent the country in Caf competitions - Tusker will compete in the Champions League after topping the league by end of June 30 while Gor will have another shot at the Confederation Cup after beating rivals AFC Leopards 4-1 on post-match penalties to win the Shield Cup.
However, despite both teams securing Caf slots, the winner of the league is yet to be decided, and with the top-tier set to end on August 22, the two teams will be keen to win the fixture and increase their chances of being crowned at the end of the season.
Editors' Picks
- Can Vieira and Nuno open Premier League doors for African-born coaches?
- Ignore the Kane penalty controversy: Southgate's England deserve their shot at Euro 2020 glory
- Amad Diallo set for Olympics, but should he be worried by Sancho arrival?
- 'If Haaland came through at Barcelona he would struggle' - Why can't Spain find a goalscorer?
|Game
|Tusker vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Thursday, July 8, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KT24 TV
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Wanjala Michael.
|Defenders
|Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, and Hillary Wandera.
|Midfielders
|Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, and Humphrey Mieno.
|Forwards
|George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.
The Brewers coach Robert Matano has insisted despite sealing a ticket to the Champions League next season, the work is not yet done.
“This was just one of our targets this season and it has come early, but that does not mean that the work is done,” Matano told reporters after the win against Ulinzi Stars.
“We still have a lot to do, we still have the trophy to fight for. This is now behind us and the focus now is on the games that remain.”
Tusker have all their players available for the fixture.
Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Sempala, Namanda, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Muchiri.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Otieno, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Abdul Karim, Benson Omalla, Clifton Miheso, and John Macharia.
Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has also stressed the importance of finishing at the top at the end of the season.
"We know we must work hard to retain the title and we still have a long way to go, I have told my players the importance of finishing the season at the top and that is our target," Vaz Pinto told Goal.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, P. Otieno, Ochieng, Shakava, Momanyi, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.
Match Preview
While Tusker won their last game 4-1 against Ulinzi Stars, Gor Mahia dropped points after a 0-0 draw against Bandari.
In fact, Gor are in a run of three matches without registering a win – 0-0 draw against Wazito FC, then suffered a 2-1 defeat against Western Stima and then drew 0-0 against Bandari.
In the first meeting, Tusker secured a 2-1 win against Gor, while last season, Gor Mahia won the first meeting 5-2 before the second-round clash was cancelled owing to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the 2019 season, Gor won the two fixtures – a 1-0 win at home before sealing the double with a 2-0 away win.
While Tusker are at the top of the 18-team table with 47 points from 22 matches, Gor Mahia are fourth with 39 points from 22 matches.