Tusker vs Gor Mahia FKF Premier League fixture gets new date

The Brewers will now host K’Ogalo on Wednesday at Kasarani for their fourth match of the 2020-21 campaign

Football Federation (FKF) has confirmed the new date for the vs Premier League match.

The match pitting the champions against the Brewers was first planned to kick off the 2020-21 season but was cancelled owing to Gor Mahia’s involvement in the Caf .

FKF has now confirmed the match will be played on December 16, Wednesday, at Kasarani Stadium.

Gor Mahia have also taken to their social media pages to confirm the new date by stating: “Our next assignment will be against Tusker on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Kasarani Stadium, kick-off 3 pm.”

Tusker under coach Robert Matano started the season with a 2-1 defeat against AFC then drew 0-0 against and thumped 5-2 away in Kisumu.

On the other hand, Gor Mahia have only featured in one league match so far in this campaign – beating 1-0 courtesy of Jules Ulimwengu's strike – on December 12 at Nyayo Stadium.

The league match will give Gor Mahia enough preparation as they prepare to take on CR Belouizdad from on December 22 in the second preliminary round of the Caf competition.

Gor Mahia secured their ticket to the stage after eliminating Rwandan giants APR on a 4-3 aggregate win, losing the first leg 2-1 in Kigali before returning home to win 3-1.

A week ago, FKF refused to sanction Gor Mahia’s request to play a lucrative friendly against Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan away in Khartoum by stating the record champions were behind in the 2020 season and must play their league matches to catch up.

In the letter to cancel the friendly, signed by CEO Barry Otieno, FKF wrote: “Reference is made to your letter dated December 8, 2020, with regard to a friendly match between Gor Mahia FC and Al-Hilal Sports Club, scheduled to take place on December 16, 2020, in Sudan.

“In this regard, and as you are aware, we wish to inform you that the FKF Premier League is ongoing and your club has a match against Tusker scheduled for Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

“Consequently, we regret to inform you that it will not be possible for you to travel to Sudan from December 14, 2020, to December 17, 2020.”

Already and Zoo FC have been removed from the league for failure to endorse the StarTimes, with the top-flight now having 16 teams.