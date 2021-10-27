Tusker vs FC Talanta: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Tusker will resume their FKF Premier League title defence when they take on FC Talanta at Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday.

The Brewers have only played one match since the top-flight season kicked off three weeks ago and this was occasioned by the fact they were taking part in the Caf Champions League where they lost 5-0 on aggregate to Egyptian giants Zamalek.

Despite the defeat, Tusker dropped to the Confederation Cup where they have been drawn to face Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien, who thrashed Nigerian Premier League side Bayelsa United 5-0 on aggregate in the previous round.

Game Tusker vs FC Talanta Date Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.

The Brewers' involvement in the Caf assignment has seen them drop to the bottom of the 18-team table and coach Robert Matano has admitted they must win their matches to move up.

“We have only played one match so far this season which we lost [against AFC Leopards] but we are now back to start the journey of defending the title and our focus is to make sure we win matches,” Matano told Goal.

“We know how tough it is to play against a promoted side, they [Talanta] have started the season well and have troubled teams with their defensive style of play and so we will have to be careful on how to handle them.”

Matano will most likely restore Rwanda goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure back to the starting line-up after missing the away game against Zamalek in Alexandria and he could bank on new signing Shami Kibwana for goals in the home fixture.

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Asike, Kirenge, Sakari, Wandera, Mieno, Macharia, Senaji, Osok, Ibrahim, Njuguna.

Position FC Talanta squad Goalkeepers K. Otieno and Wakasala. Defenders A. Ochieng’, E. Makari, N. Malika, S. Mandela, E. Lusala, E. Ambulwa. Midfielders L. Masika, B. Odhiambo, Michael Bodo, Bernard Yakhama, Vincent Otieno, E. Macharia. Forwards A. Gicho, M. Jairo, Gershon Likonoh, and Edwin Lavatsa.

Talanta will be hoping to make it two wins out of two when they face the reigning champions.

Coach Ken Kenyatta will bank on the experienced players in the squad among them former Gor Mahia striker Edwin Lavatsa, who joined at the start of the season, and Gershon Likonoh, who signed from Posta Rangers.

Probable XI for FC Talanta: K. Otieno, A. Ochieng, Makari, Malika, Mandela, Masika, B. Odhiambo, Bodo, Yakhama, Gicho, Jairo.