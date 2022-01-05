Tusker vs Bidco United: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker will hope to maintain their surge to the top of the table when they take on Bidco United at Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday.

The Brewers have struggled so far in this campaign and are aware they must win their matches if they are to retain the title they wrestled from Gor Mahia last season.

Game Tusker vs Bidco United Date Wednesday, January 05, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.

Tusker won their last match and will strive to make it two wins out of two against the visiting side.

The Brewers' midfielder Humphrey Mieno has warned his teammates to expect a tough game, especially as they look to close the gap between them and the teams above them.

“We are really psyched for this match especially coming from the victory against Mathare United which was a morale booster for us,” Mieno said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“We are trying to get our mojo back and get back more on to winning ways as we look to climb up the standings. We are ready for three points and it is important for us to fight and get closer to the top.

“Bidco is a very good side. They also haven’t had good results their way this season but coming into this match with a win, we expect them to come psyched and looking for three points. But we are ready to face them and we are hopeful for victory.”

Probable XI for Tusker: Matasi, Asike, Kirenge, Sakari, Wandera, Mieno, Macharia, Senaji, Osok, Ibrahim, Njuguna.

Position Bidco United squad Goalkeepers Omar Adisa, and Edwin Omwambani. Defenders David Kalama, Lambert Otieno, Collins Okumu, Francis Oduor Geoffrey Gitau, Wilson Anekeya, and Anthony Simasi. Midfielders Zacharia Gathu, Jacob Onyango, Peter Nzuki, Nelson Chieta, Batts Awita, and David Orem. Forwards Alex Juma, Erick Githimu, Stephen Waruru, Hillary Shirao, and Henry Omollo.

Bidco United also won their last game against Wazito FC and coach Anthony Akhulia has called on his players to keep the winning run going.

“We did very well against Wazito and we want to keep the run going against Tusker,” Akhulia told GOAL ahead of the game. “We know Tusker are a good side, they are the champions but we must strive to get a win from the game.”

Probable XI for Bidco United: Adisa, Kalama, Otieno, Okumu, Oduor, Gathu, Onyango, Nzuki, Juma, Githimu, Waruru.