Tusker vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker will be looking to avenge their earlier defeats when they take on AFC Leopards in an FKF Premier League match at Thika Stadium on Friday.
The Brewers have lost their last two meetings against Ingwe - the first in the top-flight when they lost 2-1 and the second in the FKF Shield Cup when they were beaten 1-0 to exit the domestic competition in the quarter-finals.
|Game
|Tusker vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Friday, July 16, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|K24 TV - StarTimes
|NONE
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Wanjala Michael.
|Defenders
|Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, and Hillary Wandera.
|Midfielders
|Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, and Humphrey Mieno.
|Forwards
|George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.
The Brewers will, however, go into the match without six of their key players for various reasons.
Editors' Picks
- Omollo: I am not thinking about tomorrow but on how Gor Mahia perform
- Mbappe up front, Neymar as No.10, Hakimi at wing-back - How will PSG play in 2021-22?
- Migne: Former Kenya head coach replaces Kerr at Marumo Gallants
- 'The Olympics is not football' - Why Barcelona tried to block Pedri's latest Spain selection
According to Tusker coach Robert Matano, Henry Meja and Boniface Muchiri will miss the clash as they travelled with the U20 Kenya team for the Cecafa Cup in Ethiopia, captain Hashim Sempala is serving a suspension, while Kepha Otieno, Christopher Oruchum, and Luke Namanda are out injured.
“We will go into the game minus six of our key players but we have a good squad ready to fight and go for the three points,” Matano told Goal.
“I know the squad I have will give me the result we want based on the training we have done.”
Experienced midfielder Humphrey Mieno will have the honour to lead the side in the absence of Sempala.
Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Onyango, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Odhiambo.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.
Like Tusker, AFC Leopards will miss five players – goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, Senaji Clyde, Hansel Ochieng, Said Tsuma, and John Oyemba – who are not eligible to play after ending their respective contracts with the club.
The five did not feature when AFC Leopards beat Bandari 2-0 and coach Patrick Aussems will likely stick with the same squad that played against the Dockers.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Owade, Mudenyu, Munene, Kipyegon, Shivachi, Mukangula, Marvin, Shichenje, Wanyama, Rupia, Mwendwa.
Match Preview
While Tusker drew 2-2 with KCB in their last assignment, AFC Leopards roared to a 2-0 win against Bandari at the same venue.
In their first-round meeting, AFC beat Tusker 1-0 while in the last campaign, it was Tusker who won the first meeting 1-0 before AFC recovered to win 2-1 in the second fixture.
In the 2019 season, Tusker beat AFC 2-0 in the first meeting but in the second round meeting, the two sides settled on a 0-0 draw.
While Tusker are sitting at the top of the 18-team table with 51 points from 24 matches, AFC are placed third with 43 points from 23 matches.