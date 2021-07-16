Tusker vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will be keen to end a run of bad results against Ingwe when they face off at Thika Stadium on Friday

Tusker will be looking to avenge their earlier defeats when they take on AFC Leopards in an FKF Premier League match at Thika Stadium on Friday.

The Brewers have lost their last two meetings against Ingwe - the first in the top-flight when they lost 2-1 and the second in the FKF Shield Cup when they were beaten 1-0 to exit the domestic competition in the quarter-finals.

Game Tusker vs AFC Leopards Date Friday, July 16, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream K24 TV - StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Wanjala Michael. Defenders Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, and Hillary Wandera. Midfielders Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, and Humphrey Mieno. Forwards George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.

The Brewers will, however, go into the match without six of their key players for various reasons.

According to Tusker coach Robert Matano, Henry Meja and Boniface Muchiri will miss the clash as they travelled with the U20 Kenya team for the Cecafa Cup in Ethiopia, captain Hashim Sempala is serving a suspension, while Kepha Otieno, Christopher Oruchum, and Luke Namanda are out injured.

“We will go into the game minus six of our key players but we have a good squad ready to fight and go for the three points,” Matano told Goal.

“I know the squad I have will give me the result we want based on the training we have done.”

Experienced midfielder Humphrey Mieno will have the honour to lead the side in the absence of Sempala.

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Onyango, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Odhiambo.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, and Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, and Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, and Peter Thiong'o.

Like Tusker, AFC Leopards will miss five players – goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, Senaji Clyde, Hansel Ochieng, Said Tsuma, and John Oyemba – who are not eligible to play after ending their respective contracts with the club.

The five did not feature when AFC Leopards beat Bandari 2-0 and coach Patrick Aussems will likely stick with the same squad that played against the Dockers.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Owade, Mudenyu, Munene, Kipyegon, Shivachi, Mukangula, Marvin, Shichenje, Wanyama, Rupia, Mwendwa.