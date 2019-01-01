Tusker vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will host rivals Ingwe aiming to get maximum points in order to keep their position at the top of the league table

have been in good form and have not been defeated in the last five matches where they only dropped points in a 2-2 draw against . The other four matches ended with wins in their favour.

AFC , on the other hand, have won once, drawn thrice lost one game in their last five matches. Their win came from a 1-0 result over Kisumu All-Stars while the draws came from , and matches

Game Tusker vs AFC Leopards Date Sunday, December 15 Time 4:15 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be LIVE on KTN Burudani.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani TV Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE KPL Facebook page

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Robert Mboya, Emery Mvuyekure. Defenders Eric Ambunya, Sammy Meja, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Marlon Tangauzi. Midfielders Faraj Ominde, Humphrey Mieno, Sydney Ochieng, Michael Madoya, Luke Namanda, Hashim Sempala, Peter Nzuki, Boniface Macharia. Forwards David Majak, George Odhiambo, Erick Zakayo.

Head coach Robert Matano enjoys a fully-fit squad which has seen them claim maximum points from four consecutive matches.

His main concern will only be the absence of his top scorer Timothy Otieno who is with the Harambee Stars in for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Probable XI for Tusker: Mboya, Ambunya, Meja, Aloro, Asike, Ominde, Mieno, Ochieng, Madoya, Namanda, Majak.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Benjamin Ochan, Ezekiel Owade. Defenders Isaac Kipyegon, Dennis Shikayi, Robert Mudenyu, Washington Munene. Midfielders Paul Were, Eugene Mukangula, Said Tsuma, Clyde Senaji, Boniface Mukhekhe. Forwards Austin Oduor, John Makwatta, Hansel Ochieng.

Assistant coach Anthony Kimani is expected to lead the team due to Casa Mbungo's resignation on Saturday.

Mbungo left the club because of unpaid salaries and his exit follows that of Malian striker Ismailia Diarra, defender Soter Kayumba, and midfielders Vincent Habamahoro and Tresor Ndikumana.

Collins Shichenje, who was injured during their match against on November 10, was on the bench during their match against KCB and may feature against the 2016 KPL champions.

Robinson Kamura returned after a long lay-off and started against the Bankers and Ingwe could field him again to marshall the backline.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Senaji, Kamura, Tsuma, Mukangula, Otieno, Mukhekhe, Ochieng, Oburu.