Tusker vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker have been in good form and have not been defeated in the last five matches where they only dropped points in a 2-2 draw against Western Stima. The other four matches ended with wins in their favour.
AFC Leopards, on the other hand, have won once, drawn thrice lost one game in their last five matches. Their win came from a 1-0 result over Kisumu All-Stars while the draws came from KCB, Bandari and Nzoia Sugar matches
|Game
|Tusker vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Sunday, December 15
|Time
|4:15 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on KTN Burudani.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|KTN Burudani TV
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Robert Mboya, Emery Mvuyekure.
|Defenders
|Eric Ambunya, Sammy Meja, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Marlon Tangauzi.
|Midfielders
|Faraj Ominde, Humphrey Mieno, Sydney Ochieng, Michael Madoya, Luke Namanda, Hashim Sempala, Peter Nzuki, Boniface Macharia.
|Forwards
|David Majak, George Odhiambo, Erick Zakayo.
Head coach Robert Matano enjoys a fully-fit squad which has seen them claim maximum points from four consecutive matches.
His main concern will only be the absence of his top scorer Timothy Otieno who is with the Harambee Stars in Uganda for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.
Probable XI for Tusker: Mboya, Ambunya, Meja, Aloro, Asike, Ominde, Mieno, Ochieng, Madoya, Namanda, Majak.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Benjamin Ochan, Ezekiel Owade.
|Defenders
|Isaac Kipyegon, Dennis Shikayi, Robert Mudenyu, Washington Munene.
|Midfielders
|Paul Were, Eugene Mukangula, Said Tsuma, Clyde Senaji, Boniface Mukhekhe.
|Forwards
|Austin Oduor, John Makwatta, Hansel Ochieng.
Assistant coach Anthony Kimani is expected to lead the team due to Casa Mbungo's resignation on Saturday.
Mbungo left the club because of unpaid salaries and his exit follows that of Malian striker Ismailia Diarra, defender Soter Kayumba, and midfielders Vincent Habamahoro and Tresor Ndikumana.
Collins Shichenje, who was injured during their match against Gor Mahia on November 10, was on the bench during their match against KCB and may feature against the 2016 KPL champions.
Robinson Kamura returned after a long lay-off and started against the Bankers and Ingwe could field him again to marshall the backline.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Senaji, Kamura, Tsuma, Mukangula, Otieno, Mukhekhe, Ochieng, Oburu.
Match Preview
In their recent meetings, there has not been a clear giant as both teams have shared almost equal wins in the last five matches.
Last season, AFC Leopards won the first leg encounter on March 9 with a 2-1 win before Tusker bagged a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture which was played on May 25.
In the 2018 season, Tusker won both legs with a score of 4-2 on April 2 in the initial match before earning a 4-0 victory in the reverse meeting on September 26.
In the 2017 campaign, Tusker won the first meeting with a 1-0 scoreline from a Jackson Macharia's 38th-minute strike on May 27. Ingwe won the second meeting by the same margin courtesy of Samuel Ndung'u's strike in the 83rd minute, a match which also saw Marlon Tangauzi being sent off for Tusker
During the 2016 season, when Tusker emerged champions, they managed to beat AFC Leopards 1-0 during the second match held on November 11 but had drawn 2-2 in their season opener on May 25.
But in the 2015 campaign, the Brewers emerged winners on both occasions as they romped to a 1-0 win on May 3 before picking up a 3-1 victory latter in November. The 2014 season produced only one goal from AFC Leopards' 1-0 win in the first meeting on May 3 before a 0-0 draw on August 17.
AFC Leopards assistant coach Kimani hopes his side will get three points from their Sunday opponents so as to start climbing their way up the KPL table.
“We also want to start making our way to the top and if that has to happen, we must start getting points from our direct competitors and Tusker being one of them,” Kimani told the club's website.
“It is going to be a tough match especially because they have been doing good of late but on our side, we have also had some good displays and hopefully, we are going to get three points from Tusker.
“As much as we need to avoid conceding goals, we must also make sure we are scoring because if you do not score and you are not conceding then that becomes another challenge in itself.”
On the other hand, Matano will be leading Tusker to tackle Ingwe at the Kenyatta Stadium, a pitch he described as poor during their match against Wazito FC.
“I have to admit the pitch did not allow us to play the way we wanted,” Matano told reporters.
“We were not troubled much by Wazito's early attacks because I have clever players who can read the situation and react accordingly. We later changed our system of play because the weather and condition of the pitch forced us to and eventually, we got a goal which was enough for us.”