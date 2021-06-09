Tusker vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Veteran coach Robert Matano will be keen to guide the Brewers past the team he helped win the same trophy in 2017

AFC Leopards and Tusker will face off in the quarter-finals of the FKF Shield Cup at Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday.

The Brewers under coach Robert Matano made it to the last eight after a 1-0 win against Luanda Villa while Ingwe, under Belgian Patrick Aussems, booked their place following a hard-fought 4-2 win against Division One side Bungoma SuperStars.

A mouth-watering clash is awaiting the two Kenyan giants, who are eager to end their trophy drought and at the same time keep alive their chances of winning a double this season.

Both teams are also in the race for the Premier League title with Tusker sitting at the top of the 18-team table with 38 points from 18 matches while AFC Leopards are lying third on 36 points from 18 outings.

Game Tusker vs AFC Leopards Date Wednesday, June 09, 2021 Time 15:30 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream K24 TV NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, Wanjala Michael. Defenders Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, Hillary Wandera. Midfielders Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, Humphrey Mieno. Forwards George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, Luke Namanda.

Coach Matano is expected to make changes from the squad that did duty against Luanda Villa as experienced goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure is likely set to return to replace Robert Mboya.

Another player expected to return for the Brewers is captain Hashim Sempala, who started from the bench in the Round of 16 fixture while experienced Eugine Asike, fresh from winning the club’s May award, will partner Rodgers Aloro at the heart of the defence.

Matano is confident Tusker have what it takes to go all the way and reach the final but has admitted his players have shown signs of fatigue after back-to-back matches and hinted at rotating the team to ensure everyone remains fresh.

“There was some element of fatigue because we have been traveling and playing three games in one week, is not easy,” Matano said after the team’s victory in the Round of 16.

“But we are coming up well. We are many and there are others who are working. We will shuffle the team to ensure everyone remains fresh, we know we will do something better for the next match and our focus is to reach the final.”

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Sempala, Namanda, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Muchiri.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.

Like Tusker, AFC Leopards will also have to make changes to their starting XI as they had trusted a young side to go past minnows Bungoma SuperStars in the Round of 16.

Coach Aussems has stressed the importance of winning the Shield Cup and he will not take chances against a Tusker side, who have been riding high this season.

“It is a knockout game and you don’t play around when you play such matches,” Aussems told Goal ahead of the match. “We are determined to go all the way and lift the trophy, we are also determined to do well in the league so my players know what we want.

“I have respect for Tusker, they have a good coach and good players but we are also prepared to do well, so fans should anticipate a good game.”

Ingwe captain Robinson Kamura will lead the side alongside striker Elvis Rupia.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Mainge, Senaji, Kamura, Shivachi, Odhiambo, Tsuma, Nabwire, Owiti, Rupia, Thiong'o.