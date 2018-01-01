Tusker v Mount Kenya United match changes venue

The Kenyan Premier League match between Tusker and Mount Kenya United has changed venue.

The Sunday’s tie will now be staged at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani in Nairobi and not Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos as earlier stated.

The game to be played on Sunday, 23 December and will be the final game for Tusker before Christmas recess.

Tickets will be sold at a flat rate of Sh200 on the match day with teh kick off set for 3.00 pm.

Meanwhile, Tusker will be without three dependable players including striker Clyde Senaji, who has been ruled out for at least eight weeks with an ankle injury.

The Rwandan striker fractured his fifth metatarsal left ankle during a friendly match in pre-season. Senaji is among the three Tusker players, including Michael Madoya and Erick Ambunya who are nursing various injuries.

Ambunya was injured in the Brewers last Kenyan Premier League match against Western Stima where he incurred a fracture in his right wrist. He will undergo further orthopedic management to determine the extent of the damage, according to Tusker team doctor, Wycliffe Makanga.