Tusker turn focus to KPL title after pulling out of FKF Shield Cup

The club’s decision is meant to enable the team concentrate on the Kenyan Premier League title where they lie fifth on the log

is keen to win the Kenyan title this season.

This is after the brewers' pulled out of the FKF Shield Cup tournament, whose draw will be conducted on Thursday in Nairobi. The club chairman Daniel Aduda has revealed the reason why they opted to pull out of the FKF competition.

Article continues below

“It was not an easy decision to make but we want to help the team concentrate on the league. We have a target of winning the title and want to focus on that,” Aduda told the club’s official website.

This will be the first time since 1975 that Tusker is not taking part in the knock out competition.

Tusker are currently fifth in the league table with 25 points and will face AFC in a top match at the Machakos Stadium on Saturday.