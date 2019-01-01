Tusker turn focus to KPL title after pulling out of FKF Shield Cup
Stafford/Goal
Tusker is keen to win the Kenyan Premier League title this season.
This is after the brewers' pulled out of the FKF Shield Cup tournament, whose draw will be conducted on Thursday in Nairobi. The club chairman Daniel Aduda has revealed the reason why they opted to pull out of the FKF competition.
“It was not an easy decision to make but we want to help the team concentrate on the league. We have a target of winning the title and want to focus on that,” Aduda told the club’s official website.
This will be the first time since 1975 that Tusker is not taking part in the knock out competition.
Tusker are currently fifth in the league table with 25 points and will face AFC Leopards in a top match at the Machakos Stadium on Saturday.