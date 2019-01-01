Live Scores
Tusker trio under rehabilitation as they near full return to action

Tusker will also miss the services of Clyde Senaji, who has been ruled out of action for eight weeks

Marlon Tangauzi and Michael Madoya are closing in on a return to action from injuries as they kicked off rehabilitation process.

The two players alongside Bill Oporia are continuing with their rehabilitation, though the trio remains serious doubts for the Brewers’ weekend league match against Sofapaka.

Madoya, who joined Tusker from Zoo Kericho last December, is nursing a soft tissue injury of the right thigh muscle.

Madoya picked the injury after he overstretched his lower limb in a league match the Western Stima FC in Kisumu.

Tusker will also miss the services of Clyde Senaji, who has been ruled out of action for eight weeks.

