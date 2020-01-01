Tusker to boost attacking department with three players

The veteran tactician states the Brewers have to be ruthless in front of the goal

FC head coach Robert Matano has revealed he is in the market for three offensive players.

The Brewers are in a fine form and are currently second in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) log with 31 points after 15 matches. The 11-time league champions are currently the highest goal scorers having hit the back of the net 30 times already

On Saturday, the tactician led his charges to a 7-0 win against Sugar at Muhoroni Stadium but it seems he is not yet satisfied with his offensive department.

"I will add about three players in the attacking department in the current transfer window," Matano told Goal after the match.

"We could have won the game by even a bigger margin, we lost many scoring chances and it is something I am unhappy about. In this transfer window, we will strengthen the team further. But we played well and we are happy about the win we got.

The former AFC tactician admits the team is not yet at their best owing to the festive season break.

"We now have to forget about Chemelil and prepare for our next assignment. The Christmas break affected as a little but and it will take us some time before we get back to our best, but we will do our best," Matano concluded.

The next assignment for Tusker will be a home game against Kisumu All-Stars.