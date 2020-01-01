Tusker threw win away against Kisumu All-Stars - Matano

The 11-time champions conceded late into the match to share the spoils with their hosts at Moi Stadium

FC coach Robert Matano believes his side threw a victory away in their 2-2 draw to Kisumu All-Stars in Saturday's Kenyan Premier League ( ) game.

The visitors had seemingly snatched a winner with about two minutes left on the clock, but the relegation-threatened side managed to get an equaliser at the death.

The tactician was disappointed with the way his team dropped the points at this critical time in the KPL title run-in.

"We threw away this game, and it is happening for the second time consecutively," Matano told Goal.

"There is no way we can be leading and end up conceding late into the match. There was no communication in the defense, and the concentration lapse allowed All-Stars to get an equalizer.

"These are the mistakes which we are going to work on; I have to talk to my players regarding the same and train to ensure it does not happen again in future."

Following 's win on Saturday at home against , the Brewers are now eight points behind the leaders and Matano says the draw in Kisumu has complicated the matter.

"If we could have won, things could have been easier, but we have made it hard after dropping points. We have no choice but to give our best to catch-up with them. It is a fight to the end," he concluded.

The next hurdle for Tusker will be at home against , a side they defeated 7-0 in the first leg.